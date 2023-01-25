Something wrong with PHP Novice to NInja branche CMS-Entrypoint-Autoload

Hi every body,
Please let me short introduce myself.
I am an amateur progammer from the Netherlands. I wrote and maintained a datasite for entering observations of ringed wildlife birds via procedural programming. I learned a lot in more than 10 years, but the website stuck into patchwork. You will recognise that I decided to study OOP and I chose for the sitepoint issue of Tom Butler, mentioned in the title.
I am new here and I have very seldom before been or fora. So a very big Newby.
Parallel to the book is a Github place. Here I downloaded the different branches as making progress in the book.
Now I am in chapter 9 dowloading this branche
This works fine except when trying to delete
This is the error report:
**Fatal error**: Uncaught Error: Call to undefined method JokeController::joke() in /var/www/vhosts/cr-reading.nl/ninja.cr-reading.nl/classes/EntryPoint.php:21 Stack trace: #0 /var/www/vhosts/cr-reading.nl/ninja.cr-reading.nl/index.php(12): EntryPoint->run() #1 {main} thrown in **/var/www/vhosts/cr-reading.nl/ninja.cr-reading.nl/classes/EntryPoint.php** on line **21**
Except learning to write OOP I also have to learn interpret the errors in a for me very new OOP environment.
So I have to learn 2 qualities.
Could anybody help me at this point.
Is there maybe a list of possible mistakes in the code?
TXS in advance, Henk