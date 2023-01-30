PHP MySQL Novice to Ninja 7th edition. Need for a document with issues when downloading versions from Github

I am following this Sitepoint book. I had allready problems with the version CMS-EntryPoint-Autoload.

The Github repo needed 1 modification line.

With the next stage: C-E-Errorhandling the same problem. starting with errors. Not nice when learning new techniques.

I wonder: could I find a document with problems that were allready discovered by other for the 7th edition of this book?

by the way strange enough in the errorlines are elements of PHP7.4/PEAR???

I assume that when the 7th version is made in line with PHP 8.0 I have to read the files with at lest PHP 8.0 (I use 8,1.4 by the way)