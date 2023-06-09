Page semantic structure

I have noticed today that <main> element should contain only the main content. I, on the contrary, use it as container of <header> , <section> (main content) and <footer> . And this because of formatting reasons (you can see https://www.culturanuova.net).

Should I change my html page structure?

But, if I rename <section> as <main> , what element should I use as container of <header> , <main> and <footer> ? There is no a tag such as <container> and <div> would not be semantic…