Page semantic structure

I have noticed today that
<main> element should contain only the main content. I, on the contrary, use it as container of
<header>,
<section> (main content) and
<footer>. And this because of formatting reasons (you can see https://www.culturanuova.net).
Should I change my html page structure?
But, if I rename
<section> as
<main>, what element should I use as container of
<header>,
<main> and
<footer>? There is no a tag such as
<container> and
<div> would not be semantic…
