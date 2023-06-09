Page semantic structure

I have noticed today that <main> element should contain only the main content. I, on the contrary, use it as container of <header>, <section> (main content) and <footer>. And this because of formatting reasons (you can see https://www.culturanuova.net).
Should I change my html page structure?
But, if I rename <section> as <main>, what element should I use as container of <header>, <main> and <footer>? There is no a tag such as <container> and <div> would not be semantic…