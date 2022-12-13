Semantic footer - when is a footer a footer?

Hi,

Just looking at laying out a page and thinking of using sematic html tags. I normally do the old

<div id="banner">

etc but figure I should move to semantic to make it easier for accessibility and to a lesser extent easier to read code.

My question though is how vague a grouping is each tag. Take this website for example (nothing to do with me) https://www.axminstertools.com/ if you look at the bottom section it is 2 sections with the grey part and the white part creating what I would call the footer.

Would both of these parts be within the footer tag? if so what would I then use to separate them out? would that be section?

any help appreciated