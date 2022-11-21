Proper use of semantic tags?

Using semantic tags seems to reduce the code and make it more readable. But I wonder if these tags below is a proper use of semantics?
<body>
<nav>nav</nav>
<main>
<header>header</header>
<section>content</section>
</main>
</body>
- Is it OK to use body as a wrapper container?
- Suggestions for other semantic tags than the above?
Things move on, and I’m reading up on this topic myself. A lot more complicated than it used to be, especially with the use of aria attributes etc.
Taking your example, this makes more sense to me.
<body>
<header>
<nav>Main nav</nav>
<header>
<main>
<section>
<h1>Heading</h1>
...
</section>
</main>
<footer></footer>
</body>