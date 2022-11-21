Proper use of semantic tags?

HTML & CSS
#1

Using semantic tags seems to reduce the code and make it more readable. But I wonder if these tags below is a proper use of semantics?

<body>
  <nav>nav</nav>
  <main>
    <header>header</header>
    <section>content</section>
  </main>
</body>
  1. Is it OK to use body as a wrapper container?
  2. Suggestions for other semantic tags than the above?
#2

Things move on, and I’m reading up on this topic myself. A lot more complicated than it used to be, especially with the use of aria attributes etc.

Taking your example, this makes more sense to me.

<body>
  <header>
    <nav>Main nav</nav>
  <header>
  <main>
    <section>
       <h1>Heading</h1>
       ...
    </section>
  </main>
  <footer></footer>
</body>