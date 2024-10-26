On the Behavior of Website Development Companies - Any Good, Honest, and Open Companies In/Around Chicago or Anywhere?

Hi tracknut, ralphm, and m_hutley, and others who read this,

I’ve never had a website created for me, much less can I do it myself!! I didn’t want to create another “new” topic on the selling behavior of website development companies. I took the good advice from tracknut, ralphm and m_hutley and they steered me away from problematic companies - thank you! But this topic I created is now closed, so I’m opening another, related topic.

Does anybody know of a good, honest, open, legitimate website development company in/near Chicago? Or anywhere for that matter?

The one I chose last late summer is turning out to be a dud. They fiercely resist committing what they promise in writing, they want the entire payment upfront (no 50% now, 50% when finished), they don’t want to “waste time” clearing up things with me in person at their office (though we just had a 90 minute Zoom meeting), they don’t want me to meet the website team until I pay upfront, they invited me for coffee with them at the beginning in their Chicago office, but now require full payment before any live meeting, and they moved their office from one location in Chicago to another in a suburb - in an apartment - and their Canadian office doesn’t list its phone number. The two associates I’ve spoken with have thick foreign accents, if that may mean anything.

Is this normal? I don’t know how development companies run their businesses, but I don’t feel “right” about the situation.

I think I’ll reject their offers this weekend and look for another firm in or near Chicago. Can anybody refer me to one? Or can anybody refer me to one that may not be in Chicago, but is really good and honest??

Thanks for any advice anybody can give me!!!

Paul