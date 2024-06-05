Selling Behavior of Website Design Companies?

Hi, I’m new to having a website created for my personal project and I’m not very “technical” at all.

I’ve been trying to decide on a company and did so several weeks ago. I’ve told them several times the past 2 months that I am waiting for foundation funding until around July. Just last week they are pressuring for up-front money to save the pricing they gave me (pretty good) because the influx of projects is forcing them to schedule work, and I may lose my place and pricing if I don’t make an initial payment. Hi pressure tactics.

I like the company, thought they will do a great job, but I was wondering if this is a natural pattern of behavior of these high-tech companies, or may it indicate something negative for our future relationships as we move forward with my project. ANY insights will be greatly appreciated!!! Thanks so much!!

Sincerely,

Paul