Node js asynchron router

Hello, i have a question about Node js router, i want that the router send a answer for the webrequest directly without waiting for some code which is inside a promise block and i am not sure if i have understand asynchron working from nodejs good enough, if my following code would do that:

let objektKunden=[]; app.get('/getuser', async function (req, res) { try { new Promise((resolve) => { //console.log(getuser); const kundenData = []; const masterData = []; Kunden.forEach(item => { if (item.note !== "master") { kundenData.push(item); } else { masterData.push(item); } }); objektKunden[0]=kundenData; objektKunden[1]=APIKeyInvalid; objektKunden[2]=Masteraccounts; objektKunden[3]=masterData; const responseJSON = JSON.stringify(objektKunden); }); res.status(200).json(objektKunden); } catch (error) { console.error("error getuser:", error); res.status(500).send("error"); } });

My wish is that the router send objektKunden directly as answer and dont wait that the code above which is inside the promise will be run first