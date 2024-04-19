Node js asynchron router

Hello, i have a question about Node js router, i want that the router send a answer for the webrequest directly without waiting for some code which is inside a promise block and i am not sure if i have understand asynchron working from nodejs good enough, if my following code would do that:

let objektKunden=[];
app.get('/getuser', async function (req, res)
{
  try
  {
     new Promise((resolve) => {
      //console.log(getuser);
      
      const kundenData = [];
      const masterData = [];

        Kunden.forEach(item => {
          if (item.note !== "master") {
            kundenData.push(item);
          } else {
            masterData.push(item);
          }
        });
      objektKunden[0]=kundenData;
      objektKunden[1]=APIKeyInvalid;
      objektKunden[2]=Masteraccounts;
      objektKunden[3]=masterData;
      const responseJSON = JSON.stringify(objektKunden);     
  });
  res.status(200).json(objektKunden);
  }
  catch (error)
  {
    console.error("error getuser:", error);
    res.status(500).send("error");
  }
});

My wish is that the router send objektKunden directly as answer and dont wait that the code above which is inside the promise will be run first