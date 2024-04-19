Node js asynchron router

Hello, i have a question about Node js router, i want that the router send a answer for the webrequest directly without waiting for some code which is inside a promise block and i am not sure if i have understand asynchron working from nodejs good enough, if my following code would do that:
let objektKunden=[];
app.get('/getuser', async function (req, res)
{
try
{
new Promise((resolve) => {
//console.log(getuser);
const kundenData = [];
const masterData = [];
Kunden.forEach(item => {
if (item.note !== "master") {
kundenData.push(item);
} else {
masterData.push(item);
}
});
objektKunden[0]=kundenData;
objektKunden[1]=APIKeyInvalid;
objektKunden[2]=Masteraccounts;
objektKunden[3]=masterData;
const responseJSON = JSON.stringify(objektKunden);
});
res.status(200).json(objektKunden);
}
catch (error)
{
console.error("error getuser:", error);
res.status(500).send("error");
}
});
My wish is that the router send objektKunden directly as answer and dont wait that the code above which is inside the promise will be run first