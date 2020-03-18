Asynchronous code not working

for (var i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
	var request = new XMLHttpRequest();
	request.open('GET', 'data.txt', false);
	request.send();
	if (request.status===200) {
		console.log(request);
		document.writeln(request.responseText);
	}	
}

the above code whose live version is here on the server is actually synchronous.

But when I convert this to asynchronous:

request.open('GET', 'data.txt', true);

Expected result →
In the real-time hello world would print in the browser w/o waiting for all the 100 requests to be processed.

But that is not happening.