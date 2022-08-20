My logo image isn't visibile

MediaWiki 1.38.2 website.
I have uploaded a vector (
.svg) logo image but it isn’t visible.
Instead, a blank square is detectable (with a browser devtool).
If I add
background-size: 190px to the
<a> tag of the logo, I can see a cropped image.
What is going on there?
hanekudai.com
Where is it you expect the logo to appear?
Just above the sidebar menu.
Identical to the way it is in Wikipedia websites.
You have put
background-position and
background-repeat on the
<a> tag reather than on the image. I’m not sure if that’s the whole problem, but it’s part of it.
The
<a> tag already has:
background-position: center center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
And it shouldn’t be on the a tag. As I say, it belongs on the image.
Oh, please forgive me, I’ve read “you have to put” instead “you have put”.
Having the word “putted” instead “put” might have prevented this confusion of mine.
Anyway, okay, the CSS is coming from MediaWiki core. I don’t think I want to change the core, just to figure out how to trick the CSS to show the image.
Please read updated question.