Can't get logo properly sized and positioned within the tagline div

Hey Folks,

I recently rebranded and in the process of updating my social media, directory listings, etc. found that my logo would not work for certain instances where an image of a minimum size was required. So I’ve come up with a new logo but am having trouble getting it to act right on my website.

Screenshots of the new logo and the old.

Can’t get the logo to scoot to the left like the original. I’ve tried resizing the image and cropping it as well as the background-position property. I don’t know what I’m not understanding about the box model here.

Relevant markup and css:

</head><body> <div id = "tagline"> <span>DrumDrTom<span>-</span></span> <small>Hand drum repair, restoration and sales </small> </div> <div id="columnWrapper">

#tagline { font-size:90%; background:#DEF url(Images/h1Background.png) top left repeat-x; color:#00F; border-top:0.22222em solid #7AD; /* 2px */ } #tagline span { height:7.1428571%; display:block; /* font:bold 2.3vmax/2.39vmax 'Sonsie One', verdana,helvetica,sans-serif; */ /* 36px/38px */ /* text-transform:uppercase; */ padding:0.55555em 0 0.27777em 2.77777em; /* 20px 0 10px 100px */ background:url(Images/h1Logo.png) left no-repeat; /* background-size:6.4vmax; */ /* 10.5042017% 6.25% */ } #tagline small { height:7.1428571%; display:block; padding:0.3829em 0.78215em; /* 12px */ /*font:bold italic 0.95vmax/0.95vmax verdana,helvetica,sans-serif;*/ /* 125%/125% */ color:navy; background:#BED8F3 url(Images/taglineBackground.png) top right repeat-y; border:solid #7AD; border-width:0.15em 0; /* 2px */ }

I’ve resized from 1500pxl to 100plx and sizes in between. I’ve cropped it as much as possible and have added more and more space around it. And then cropped on top, left, right and bottom. I notice that as I crop the image enlarges on the page, filling the space I suppose.

Suggestions please.