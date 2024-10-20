Mobile Menu help

Hello, I’m a little outdated with coding. I just built my first website since about 20 years ago…back when nobody was concerned with a mobile menu. I only really know desktop coding. I used a WordPress.org YITH block theme. I have sent the website to multiple peers for review and received the same feedback.

The hamburger icon is too small and lacks the word ‘MENU’…many missed seeing it which isn’t good

Second, the mobile sub menu has difficult to read colors and contrast that does not go with the theme of the website

I’ve tried editing with the WP software editor in code mode, AMP, Elementor, ect…cannot figure it out. I am totally lost! I can’t even see the code on the software.

Here is the mobile menu…the theme is orange and black