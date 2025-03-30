Hamburger Menu Not Displaying

Hello All,
Bit of a big ask! I have a website that is displaying fine, however, I have code stup in both my CSS & HTML for a hamburger menu on a mobile phone, I copied the code from another website where it is showing great. Would you be able to have a look & tell me the problem please? https://graeme.starnox.co.uk/cricket/index.html
Best wishes,
Graeme
Hello All,
It comes up fine for me, at 768px width. Any change your CSS is cached and you need to re-load?
It’s appearing on the homepage, but not other pages.
Not had time to check it out properly though.
As far as I can see, you simply missed out the hamburger button code on the other pages.