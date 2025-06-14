Making the drag and drop work in modified version

I don’t mean to throw a spanner in the works, but I did look at the inputs portion of your project. Forgive what is maybe an opinionated post.

Wrapping inputs in a form

It seemed to me with your use of divs to wrap input elements and non-descript naming like ‘inp1’ and ‘inp2’ it might benefit from a cleanup. For starters maybe placing those input elements within an actual form.

HTML

<div class='wrapper'> <section class='grid-options-section'> <form id='grid-options-form' action=''> <fieldset> <legend>Grid Options</legend> <!-- Options --> <div class='form-group' id='options'> <label for='option-selection'>Options:</label> <select id='option-selection' name='optionSelection'> <option value='1'>One</option> <option value='2'>Two</option> </select> </div> <!-- Colors --> <div class='form-group' id='colors'> <label for='line-up-colors'>Colors:</label> <select id='line-up-colors' name='lineUpColors'> <option value='color-blue'>Blue</option> <option value='color-orange'>Orange</option> <option value='color-red'>Red</option> <option value='color-green'>Green</option> <option value='color-purple'>Purple</option> <option value='color-brown'>Brown</option> <option value='color-black'>Black</option> <option value='color-magenta'>Magenta</option> </select> </div> <button type='submit' id='show-options' data-handler='showOptions' >Show Options</button> </fieldset> <fieldset> <legend>Grid Cell Number</legend> <!-- Grid Rows --> <div class='form-group' id='grid-rows'> <label for='grid-row'>Grid Row:</label> <select id='grid-row' name='gridRow'> <option value='A'>A</option> <option value='B'>B</option> <option value='C'>C</option> <option value='D'>D</option> <option value='E'>E</option> <option value='F'>F</option> <option value='G'>G</option> <option value='H'>H</option> </select> </div> <!-- Grid Columns --> <div class='form-group' id='grid-columns'> <label for='grid-column'>Grid Column:</label> <input type='number' id='grid-column' name='gridColumn' value=1 min=1 max=12 step=1 /> </div> <div class='form-group'> <button type='submit' id='calculate-cell-number' data-handler='calculateCellNumber' >Calculate Cell Number</button> <output id='cell-number-value' name='cellNumberValue'></output> </div> </fieldset> <button type='submit' id='move-text' data-handler='moveText' >Move Text Content</button> </form> </section> </div>

Two key differences are that I have used an option list for grid-rows (no option to type in nonsense or typos) and the grid-columns input is a number type with min and max values — in fact that could be an option list too.

In addition the buttons are submitter types and I have added a data-handler attribute to each which is the name of the javascript function that will handle that task. This means the eventListener only needs to look at the dataset.handler property to know which function to call.

Encapsulating the form data

The beauty of using submitters is that all the form elements are passed along with the event object. You can also use new FormData to extract out key value pairs of your inputs and values into one object.

This is an example of the form data object and form elements object which can be passed straight to the handler function.

No need for document.querySelecting input elements they are all in one place and can be accessed by name e.g. formElements.cellNumberValue.value

Here is a codepen



By organising the HTML and using clearer naming conventions, it should make for an easier time when it come to then coding the required Javascript.

Hope this is at least of interest