Latest book you've read

I’m a big fan of Lee Child, though his more recent books have almost been a short story expanded into a full-length one. I haven’t tried the new one yet, which is the first co-written with his brother, but I have read less than complimentary reviews of it. I only read “proper” books, so I’m aware there are quite a few authors that I’m missing out on.

I’ve just finished “Short Range”, a “Spider Shepherd” book by Stephen Leather, which I enjoyed a lot. As usual, Shepherd is caught up in more than one operation at the same time, then something personal happens to throw him off.