Latest book you've read

I’ve recently finished “Lost Man’s Lane” and “The Circular Study” by Anna Katharine Green, the second and third books in the “Amelia Butterworth” trilogy.

In “Lost Man’s Lane”, there has been a series of disappearances of travellers in a small, rural town. Mr. Gryce, the detective Miss Butterworth met in her first adventure, persuades her to visit connections she has in the town, in the hope of uncovering clues or information not available to the police. It soon becomes apparent that the house where she is staying is harbouring a dark secret, but is it connected to the disappearances?

Unlike the first book, this is less of a classic “whodunnit”, with clues to be found and pieced together, and more of a mystery, with noises, strange happenings, odd behaviour, but nothing really tangible - more “The Mysteries of Udolpho”* than Miss Marple. It was still a good read, although I felt there were a couple of minor loose ends I’d have liked to see tied up at the end.

*Off Topic:

I have read “The Mysteries of Udolpho”, but in my defence, Jane Austen made me do it! The young heroine of "Northanger Abbey - one of my all-time favourite books - is a great reader of Gothic novels, and “The Mysteries of Udolpho” is mentioned several times in the book. When I came across it as a free e-book, I felt obliged to further my education.

“The Circular Study” begins as a whodunnit, with a body found in a house in strange circumstances. Miss Butterworth and Mr. Gryce work together to piece together events and explain various anomalies about the room. However, the second half of the book revolves around an old wrong, and a long-cherished plan for vengeance, which ultimately ended in the death of the man in the study. I found this quite tedious, and also somewhat far-fetched. Not a book I really enjoyed.