Laravel 10: Autocomplete search works ONLY on name field

Hey Guys,

I found a tutorial on how to create a “autocomplete” field but the tutorial only focuses on searching the “name” field. name field is the generic database table field created by laravel 10 default installation.

Problem: when I change the search criteria from “name” to “fname” or “lname” field it fails to produce any results and nothing seems to appear. On the other hand if I changed the search criteria back to “name” field it works!

Laravel 10

confirmed both field names: fname, lname

What am I missing???

User entry form:

<input class="typeahead form-control" id="search" name="search" type="text"> <script type="text/javascript"> var route = "{{ route('autocomplete') }}"; $('#search').typeahead({ source: function (term, process) { return $.get(route, { term: term }, function (data) { return process(data); }); } }); </script>

Laravel 10 controller:

public function autocomplete(Request $request): JsonResponse

{ $fineWord = $request->get(‘term’);

$data = User::select(‘fname’)

->where(‘fname’, ‘LIKE’, ‘%’. $fineWord . ‘%’)

->get();