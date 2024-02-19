Laravel 10: Autocomplete search works ONLY on name field

Hey Guys,

I found a tutorial on how to create a “autocomplete” field but the tutorial only focuses on searching the “name” field. name field is the generic database table field created by laravel 10 default installation.

Problem: when I change the search criteria from “name” to “fname” or “lname” field it fails to produce any results and nothing seems to appear. On the other hand if I changed the search criteria back to “name” field it works!

  • Laravel 10
  • confirmed both field names: fname, lname

What am I missing???

User entry form:

<input class="typeahead form-control" id="search" name="search" type="text">
	<script type="text/javascript">
		var route = "{{ route('autocomplete') }}";
		$('#search').typeahead({
				source: function (term, process) {
					return $.get(route, {
						term: term
					}, function (data) {
						return process(data);
					});
				}
			});
	</script>

Laravel 10 controller:

public function autocomplete(Request $request): JsonResponse
{ $fineWord = $request->get(‘term’);
$data = User::select(‘fname’)
->where(‘fname’, ‘LIKE’, ‘%’. $fineWord . ‘%’)
->get();

    return response()->json($data);
}