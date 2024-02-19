Laravel 10: Autocomplete search works ONLY on name field

Hey Guys,
I found a tutorial on how to create a “autocomplete” field but the tutorial only focuses on searching the “name” field. name field is the generic database table field created by laravel 10 default installation.
Problem: when I change the search criteria from “name” to “fname” or “lname” field it fails to produce any results and nothing seems to appear. On the other hand if I changed the search criteria back to “name” field it works!
- Laravel 10
- confirmed both field names: fname, lname
What am I missing???
User entry form:
<input class="typeahead form-control" id="search" name="search" type="text">
<script type="text/javascript">
var route = "{{ route('autocomplete') }}";
$('#search').typeahead({
source: function (term, process) {
return $.get(route, {
term: term
}, function (data) {
return process(data);
});
}
});
</script>
Laravel 10 controller:
public function autocomplete(Request $request): JsonResponse
{ $fineWord = $request->get(‘term’);
$data = User::select(‘fname’)
->where(‘fname’, ‘LIKE’, ‘%’. $fineWord . ‘%’)
->get();
return response()->json($data);
}