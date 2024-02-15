Laravel 10: Autocomplete search from multiple fields & tables

Hello Team,

I’m working on a project that requires searching the first name and last name fields from the user table as well as search a group field from a groups table. I found a tutorial online but I couldn’t finesse the script to get it working. It works if your searching the one field from the user table but I need to expand the search.

Any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated.

Laravel 10 controller function

public function autocomplete(Request $request): JsonResponse { $data = User::select("name") ->where('name', 'LIKE', '%'. $request->get('query'). '%') ->get(); return response()->json($data); }

script