Laravel 10: Autocomplete search from multiple fields & tables

Hello Team,
I’m working on a project that requires searching the first name and last name fields from the user table as well as search a group field from a groups table. I found a tutorial online but I couldn’t finesse the script to get it working. It works if your searching the one field from the user table but I need to expand the search.
Any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated.
Laravel 10 controller function
public function autocomplete(Request $request): JsonResponse
{
$data = User::select("name")
->where('name', 'LIKE', '%'. $request->get('query'). '%')
->get();
return response()->json($data);
}
script
<script type="text/javascript">
var path = "{{ route('autocomplete') }}";
$('#search').typeahead({
source: function (query, process) {
return $.get(path, {
query: query
}, function (data) {
return process(data);
});
}
});
</script>