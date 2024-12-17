Creating a typeahead/autocomplete/autosuggest input field

I need to assign people to jobs in projects. There are 3 tables involved: names of people, list of jobs, and the projects they will be on. What I want to be able to do is
- enter the first and last name of the person
- search for the person by name
- return the ID of that person
- select the job they will be doing and get that ID (I have the dropdown for that already)
- enter the jobID and personID into the project table.
I want to make sure that the name inputted is entered correctly. Can I use PHP to create an autosuggest input field for the names?