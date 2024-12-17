Creating a typeahead/autocomplete/autosuggest input field

I need to assign people to jobs in projects. There are 3 tables involved: names of people, list of jobs, and the projects they will be on. What I want to be able to do is

enter the first and last name of the person search for the person by name return the ID of that person select the job they will be doing and get that ID (I have the dropdown for that already) enter the jobID and personID into the project table.

I want to make sure that the name inputted is entered correctly. Can I use PHP to create an autosuggest input field for the names?