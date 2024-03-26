Autocomplete text field value select how to

Hello All,
I have a autocomplete text field in my user enter form but I’m unable to give it a value attribute. As of now I can populate the text field and make a selection but the selection is the user name and not the user value attribute.
How do I implement a the value attribute in my scrip so when the user makes a selection I can select the value instead of name. I thought about adding a select tag next to the text field but that would make it too busy.
Using: Laravel 10, Bootstrap 5, Jquery
**HTML script - works**
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="nameSearch"
name="nameSearch" placeholder="Name search" >
<div class="dropdown">
<div id="nameList"></div>
</div>
</div>
Laravel 10 controller - works
public function nameSearch(Request $request) {
if($request->ajax()) {
$data=User::where('name', 'like', "%{$request->
nameSearch}%")->get();
$nameList = '<ul class="dropdown-menu" style=
"display:block; position:relative; width: 100%;">';
foreach($data as $row) {
$nameList .= '<li><a class="dropdown-item" href="">' .
$row->name . '</a> '. $row->name .'</li>';
}
$nameList .= '</ul>';
echo $nameList;
}
}// END of SEARCH function
jQuery - works
$(document).ready(function() {
$('#nameSearch').on('keyup', function() {
var userValue = $(this).val();
var _token = $('input[name="_token"]').val();
if(userValue != '') {
$.ajax({
type: "POST",
url: "/ticket/nameSearch",
data: {nameSearch: userValue , _token:_token},
success: function (data) {
$('#nameList').fadeIn();
$('#nameList').html(data);
} //END of success
});// END ajax
}//END if statement
});//END of keyup function
});// END of document ready
$(document).on('click','li', function() {
$('#nameSearch').val($(this).text());
$('#nameList').fadeOut();
});