Autocomplete text field value select how to

Hello All,

I have a autocomplete text field in my user enter form but I’m unable to give it a value attribute. As of now I can populate the text field and make a selection but the selection is the user name and not the user value attribute.

How do I implement a the value attribute in my scrip so when the user makes a selection I can select the value instead of name. I thought about adding a select tag next to the text field but that would make it too busy.

Using: Laravel 10, Bootstrap 5, Jquery

**HTML script - works** <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="nameSearch" name="nameSearch" placeholder="Name search" > <div class="dropdown"> <div id="nameList"></div> </div> </div>

Laravel 10 controller - works

public function nameSearch(Request $request) { if($request->ajax()) { $data=User::where('name', 'like', "%{$request-> nameSearch}%")->get(); $nameList = '<ul class="dropdown-menu" style= "display:block; position:relative; width: 100%;">'; foreach($data as $row) { $nameList .= '<li><a class="dropdown-item" href="">' . $row->name . '</a> '. $row->name .'</li>'; } $nameList .= '</ul>'; echo $nameList; } }// END of SEARCH function

jQuery - works