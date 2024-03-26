Autocomplete text field value select how to

Hello All,

I have a autocomplete text field in my user enter form but I’m unable to give it a value attribute. As of now I can populate the text field and make a selection but the selection is the user name and not the user value attribute.

How do I implement a the value attribute in my scrip so when the user makes a selection I can select the value instead of name. I thought about adding a select tag next to the text field but that would make it too busy.

Using: Laravel 10, Bootstrap 5, Jquery

**HTML script - works**
<div class="form-group">   
      <input type="text" class="form-control" id="nameSearch" 
                 name="nameSearch" placeholder="Name search" >
      <div class="dropdown">
              <div id="nameList"></div>
      </div>
</div>

Laravel 10 controller - works

public function nameSearch(Request $request) { 
        if($request->ajax()) {                        
            $data=User::where('name', 'like', "%{$request-> 
                 nameSearch}%")->get(); 
            $nameList = '<ul class="dropdown-menu" style= 
                 "display:block; position:relative; width: 100%;">';
            foreach($data as $row) {
                $nameList .= '<li><a class="dropdown-item" href="">' . 
                      $row->name . '</a> '. $row->name .'</li>';                
            }
            $nameList .= '</ul>';           
            echo $nameList;
        }      
    }// END of SEARCH function

jQuery - works

$(document).ready(function() {    
    $('#nameSearch').on('keyup', function() {        
       var userValue = $(this).val(); 
       var _token = $('input[name="_token"]').val();      
       if(userValue != '') {
            $.ajax({
                type: "POST",        
                url: "/ticket/nameSearch",                
                data: {nameSearch: userValue ,  _token:_token},
                success: function (data) {                   
                    $('#nameList').fadeIn();  
                    $('#nameList').html(data);                 
                } //END of success
            });// END ajax
        }//END if statement
    });//END of keyup function
});// END of document ready

$(document).on('click','li', function() {
    $('#nameSearch').val($(this).text());
    $('#nameList').fadeOut();
});