John_Betong - In Memoriam

We have learned with sadness of the death of John, who was a long-standing and very active member and Mentor.

John joined the forums in 2008, and contributed widely, both asking and answering questions. He was active in a number of different forum areas, reflecting his wide-ranging interests.

In 2013 he joined the volunteer staff as a Mentor, and continued in that rôle up until his death. He was tenacious in helping track down the root of a problem, and often went the extra mile, setting up test pages of members’ code on his own server, the better to debug.

He has helped many members over the years, and will be sadly missed on the forums.

Rest in Peace, John.