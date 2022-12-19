It's about the beginning of html and css

Hello am new to the software developing community
I’ve been trying to work thing out by watching tutorials on YouTube but its seems am finding it difficult, but i really want to know more about html and css. Any good suggestions for me on how to study more abut this incredible software developing stuff??
I started with https://www.w3schools.com - Somewhat outdated but still the most pedagogic tool IMHO.
Another sources are Freecodecamp and Sitepoint
Do not use video tutorials. In video tutorials you cannot choose your speed of learning. You have to follow the speed of the tutor or you for- and rewind most the time, but learn nothing.
Use a book or article so you can set the speed of learning by reading slower or faster or just re-read one sentence if needed.
Thanks sir