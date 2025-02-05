Issue with making app on Android Studio

I am facing a problem and not finding any solution. I am getting the following issue. Can anyone help me?

A build operation failed.

Could not create task ‘:app:processDebugResources’.

Could not create task ‘:app:processDebugResources’.

Cannot use @TaskAction annotation on method IncrementalTask.taskAction$gradle_core() because interface org.gradle.api.tasks.incremental.IncrementalTaskInputs is not a valid parameter to an action method.