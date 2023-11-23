Issue: Redirected pages without inlinks

Analyzing my website with ahrefs.com, it indicates that I have 22 Redirected pages without inlinks, and expanding the information:

Issue details:

The destination page of the redirect has no incoming internal links.

In this case, there is no way your website visitors can access it from your website apart from a redirected URL.

How to fix:

Where possible, edit the links on the referring pages so that they point to the destination pages directly.

The issue is that these URLs correspond to galleries and categories of galleries, such as:

https://www.agustipardo.es/galeria/deportes/jockey-femenino/

https://www.agustipardo.es/galeria/varios/

https://www.agustipardo.es/galeria/deportes/

…etc.

And through the website’s menus, you can navigate to all these pages. The problem is that I didn’t design the website, and I don’t know how to solve this problem or why it occurs when you can navigate between all the galleries through the navigation menu. Could someone help me solve this?