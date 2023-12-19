Why my web have this 26 urls with 301?

I have been given a website (www.agustipardo.es), and while analyzing it with ahrefs.com, I found that it has 26 301 redirects that I don’t understand because they seem to go from some URLs to themselves. Could you help me discover the reason for these redirects, whether they impact the SEO of my site, and if I can modify the website to function without these redirects? I am attaching a screenshot from ahrefs and an Excel file with the data of all the redirects. I’m not sure if it helps, but they seem to be all gallery URLs made with Slider Revolution.

