Installing WAMP for WordPress

I need to install WordPress locally in Windows, but not for (plugin and other PHP) development purposes. Many years ago, I first installed WAMP. Apparently WAMP does not exist anymore. I find many articles about WAMP Server but the description indicates it is for development purposes. That could work but I am trying to limit how much is installed.

Perhaps the confusion is the definition of Web development platform. If that is referring to use of WordPress with no plugin and theme (PHP) development then it is probably what I am looking for.

I want to give instructions to someone else that is familiar with WordPress but that is not a programmer. The least technical instructions would be best. The Wampserver - Files and addons page is quite intimidating for the non-technical person but I can help guide her. Is that where to start?