Hi. I plan to study web design and web development, for the purpose of being a Freelancer at Fiverr and Upwork. Then I want to develop a greater business. A computer shop and or a web design agency of my own.

I plan to study quite hard for that.!

Will I find enough work at Fiverr and Upwork as a Freelancer???

Do I need to get a loan to start my computer shop and web design agency???

Thanks.