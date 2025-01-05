HTML ratio

If you are using any kind of CMS or site-builder, you will have limited control over the mark-up, and some can create a lot of code bloat.

With some CMS you may be able to get (or create yourself) a more lightweight template or framework.

The other option is to code the site yourself, which may or may not be practical.

At the end of the day, the site’s code is a product of what makes it, so if this kind of thing is important to you, make an informed choice about how you make the site in the first place, as it’s not something easy to retro-fit after you have taken a certain path.