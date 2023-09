For Eg:

A is “ https://wa.me/91 ”

B is “9999999999”(whatsapp mobile number- typing different customer number )

i wanted to create URL in html which takes the entered mobile number and redirects to that particular numbers

Output Needed URL is A+B = SEND BUTTON

eg: https://wa.me/919999999999

i can use this output in form and website whereever needed, i can type my customers mobile number and send whatsapp using whatsappweb or app in mobile by redirection

can any one help me