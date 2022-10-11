If you run the following code in console you should get a “floating” all-Javascript WhatsApp button.
I have the problem that when I click on it I go to
about:blank#blocked.
Why is that?
document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', `
<aside class="cbwtphone_wrapper">
<a class="cbwtphone_link" href="https://wa.me:NUMBER">
<span class="cbwtphone_text">WhatsApp call</span>
<img class="cbwtphone_icon" src="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WhatsApp#/media/File:WhatsApp.svg"></img>
</a>
</aside>
`)
newStyle = document.createElement("style");
newStyle.type = "text/css";
newStyle.innerHTML +=`
.cbwtphone_wrapper {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
position: fixed;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: 2147483647;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: 120%;
font-weight: bold;
background: #149714;
}
.cbwtphone_link {
text-decoration: none; /* Fixes continuing line problem */
}
.cbwtphone_icon {
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
vertical-align: middle;
}
.cbwtphone_text {
vertical-align: middle;
color: #fff;
}
`;
document.head.appendChild(newStyle);