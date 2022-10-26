WhatsApp button doesn't work, about:blank is opened instead

WhatsApp button doesn’t work,
about:blank#blocked is opened instead.
Why?
Update: I get
about:blank#blocked in two browsers: Chrome and Edge, so this is some kind of a standardization issue.
Adding either or both
target="_blank" and
rel="noopener noreferrer" to the
a tag didn’t help.
document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', `
<aside class="cbwtphone_wrapper">
<img class="cbwtphone_icon" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/6/6b/WhatsApp.svg/1024px-WhatsApp.svg.png"></img>
<a class="cbwtphone_link" href="https://wa.me:NUMBER">
<span class="cbwtphone_text">WhatsApp call</span>
</a>
</aside>
`)
newStyle = document.createElement("style");
newStyle.type = "text/css";
newStyle.innerHTML +=`
.cbwtphone_wrapper {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
position: fixed;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: 2147483647;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: 120%;
font-weight: bold;
background: linear-gradient(-160deg,#2494db 0%,#0d7ab8 78.66%) /* #149714; */
}
.cbwtphone_link {
display: inline; /* Fix for Drupal */
text-decoration: none; /* Fixes continuing line problem */
}
.cbwtphone_icon {
display: inline; /* Fix for Drupal */
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
vertical-align: middle;
}
.cbwtphone_text {
display: inline; /* Fix for Drupal */
vertical-align: middle;
color: #fff;
}
`;
document.head.appendChild(newStyle);