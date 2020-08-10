How to use JS in tamper monkey to change uBlock Extension behaviour?

Any idea how i can use JS in tamper monkey to get the uBlock Extension strict blocking page to stop showing up but still doing it’s functionality in the background?

i am using a page that asks for turning the ad block off and even if i bypassed that the page doesn’t function properly so i don’t have any option than turning it off so i did … but the problem is that it shows pop up ads and the ublock blocks them using strict blocking which makes it annoying as the real pop up.



any idea how do i get it to stop showing that page without turning the feature off for any site ?

the url of the warning page

chrome-extension://cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm/document-blocked.html?