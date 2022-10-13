How does a site "detect" an ad blocker?

Hello there!

First, I’m assuming that what’s happening is based in JS somehow. I apologize if there’s a better place for this topic.

Secondly, this is just to satisfy my curiosity. I’m not building, breaking or bypassing anything. At the most, I’ll write some code to play with to find out how it works.

I use more than one ad blocker. I use one for apps and sites, then I use more specific addons to block problematic sites like facebook. When visiting sites, I will sometimes get the adblock nag or overlay and FB has recently been showing “You’re missing out because of your adblocker” type blocks.

Which left me wondering; how does a site reliably determine that an ad blocker is being used? Is there some type of jquery async connection that sees that a particular block of code is being routed to a blackhole instead of being properly received? I remember early on in email campaigning that we would plant an image that was served by a php script to know when an email was being read. Of course, that’s not feasible now, as most mail clients block images by default until told to do otherwise so those campaign emails would need another way to determine read/unread and I’m betting it works similarly to determining the presence of an ad blocker.

If you know, I’d love to hear about it and if you don’t know but can think of an idea for how it would work, I’d be just as interested in your thoughts as well.

Thanks for your time!