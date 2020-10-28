How to track backlinks

I have created 200+ backlinks for my website but not showing back links in Google Search Console
Generally speaking, it takes time for Google to crawl and index links, so they will not show up straight away.
However, you should be very cautious about creating large numbers of links. This may be seen as an attempt to influence search ranking, and result in your site being penalised.
Not to mention that if you’ve “created” these links on:
- known bad sites (link farms, etc) , they will probably be ignored and discounted.
- sites that don’t actually allow backlinking but you did it because ‘some post said to put links on all teh forumz’, probably the links won’t show up because they’ve been correctly marked NOFOLLOW. (Hint: This is what Sitepoint does, too.)
As a general rule of thumb, any link you can “create” is worth about 10% of the effort it took you to create it. Let that sink in when you say you’ve created 200+, how much each of those will have been worth.
It’s supposed to be about links you earn, not create.