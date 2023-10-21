How to solve invalid data format?

Hi Team

I am debugging my client side and back end, while doing so i am getting “0
:
{productId: 10, productName: ‘Golf T-Shirt’, productPrice: 200, productImage: ‘img/wishlist-img/SecondWishlist.jpg’, quantity: 1}
length
:
1
[[Prototype]]
:
Array(0)
(index):1188 Error adding item to the wishlist: Invalid data format”

How do i resolve this issue?

// back end

<?php
// Enable error reporting for debugging purposes
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);

session_start();

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') {
    // Get the raw JSON data from the request
    $json = file_get_contents('php://input');
    $wishlistData = json_decode($json, true);

    if ($wishlistData !== null && is_array($wishlistData)) {
        // Check if the wishlist key exists
        if (isset($wishlistData['wishlist']) && is_array($wishlistData['wishlist'])) {
            $wishlistItems = $wishlistData['wishlist'];

            // Database connection parameters
            $hostname = 'localhost';
            $username = 'username';
            $password = 'password';
            $database = '***';

            try {
                // Create a PDO connection to the database
                $pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$hostname;dbname=$database", $username, $password);
                $pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);

                // You need to adapt this part to your database schema
                // Assuming you have a 'wishlist' table with fields: id, user_id, product_id, product_name, product_price
                // Here, we'll use prepared statements to insert wishlist items
                $userId = 1; // Replace with your actual user_id retrieval logic

                $stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO wishlist (user_id, product_id, product_name, product_image, product_price) VALUES (:user_id, :product_id, :product_name, :product_image, :product_price)");

                $success = true;

                foreach ($wishlistItems as $item) {
                    $productId = $item['product_id'];
                    $productName = $item['product_name'];
                    $productImage = $item['product_image'];
                    $productPrice = $item['product_price'];

                    // Bind parameters
                    $stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $userId, PDO::PARAM_INT);
                    $stmt->bindParam(':product_id', $productId, PDO::PARAM_INT);
                    $stmt->bindParam(':product_name', $productName, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                    $stmt->bindParam(':product_image', $productImage, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                    $stmt->bindParam(':product_price', $productPrice, PDO::PARAM_STR);

                    if (!$stmt->execute()) {
                        // Error occurred while adding the item to the database
                        $success = false;
                        break;
                    }
                }

                // Close the PDO connection
                $stmt = null;
                $pdo = null;

                if ($success) {
                    // Return a success JSON response
                    $response = ['success' => true];
                } else {
                    // Return a failure JSON response
                    $response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Error adding item to the database'];
                }

                header('Content-Type: application/json');
                echo json_encode($response);
            } catch (PDOException $e) {
                // Handle any database connection or query errors
                $response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Database error: ' . $e->getMessage()];
                header('Content-Type: application/json');
                echo json_encode($response);
            }
        } else {
            // Handle invalid data format
            $response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Invalid data format'];
            header('Content-Type: application/json');
            echo json_encode($response);
        }
    } else {
        // Handle empty or invalid JSON data
        $response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Invalid JSON data received'];
        header('Content-Type: application/json');
        echo json_encode($response);
    }
}
?>

<script>
var loggedIn = false; // Initialize loggedIn as false by default

// Load wishlist items from session storage or initialize an empty array
var wishlistItems = JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem('wishlist')) || [];

$(document).ready(function() {
    // Function to update the wishlist badge
    function updateWishlistBadge() {
        var totalQuantity = wishlistItems.reduce((acc, item) => acc + item.quantity, 0);
        $('#wishlist-badge').text(totalQuantity);
    }
        $('.add-to-wishlist-btn').click(function() {
    var productId = $(this).data('product-id');
    var productName = $(this).data('product-name');
    var productPrice = $(this).data('product-price');
    var productImage = $(this).data('product-image');

    // Construct the wishlist item
    var wishlistItem = {
        productId: productId,
        productName: productName,
        productPrice: productPrice,
        productImage: productImage,
        quantity: 1
    };
console.log(wishlistItems);
    // Check if the item is already in the wishlist
    var existingItem = wishlistItems.find(item => item.productId === productId);

    if (existingItem) {
        // Item is already in the wishlist, increment its quantity
        existingItem.quantity++;
    } else {
        // Item is not in the wishlist, add it
        wishlistItems.push(wishlistItem);
    }

    updateWishlistBadge();
});

function addToWishlist(productId, productName, productPrice, productImage) {
    $.ajax({
        type: "POST",
        url: "add-to-wishlist.php",
        data: JSON.stringify({
            productId: productId,
            productName: productName,
            productPrice: productPrice,
            productImage: productImage
        }),
        contentType: "application/json",
        success: function(response) {
            if (response.success) {
                // Item added to the wishlist, now update the client-side wishlist and badge
                var existingItem = wishlistItems.find(item => item.productId === productId);
                if (existingItem) {
                    existingItem.quantity++;
                } else {
                    wishlistItems.push({
                        productId: productId,
                        productName: productName,
                        productPrice: productPrice,
                        productImage: productImage,
                        quantity: 1
                    });
                }
                updateWishlistBadge();
            } else {
                // Handle addition failure
                console.error("Error adding item to the wishlist: " + response.message);
            }
        },
        error: function(error) {
            // Handle AJAX error
            console.error("AJAX Error: " + JSON.stringify(error));
        }
    });
}



       // Attach click event handler to add-to-wishlist buttons
    $('.add-to-wishlist-btn').click(function() {
        var productId = $(this).data('product-id');
        var productName = $(this).data('product-name');
        var productPrice = $(this).data('product-price');
        var productImage = $(this).data('product-image');

        // Add the item to the wishlist via the new function
        addToWishlist(productId, productName, productPrice, productImage);
    });

    $('#wishlist-badge').click(function() {
        // Show the login modal
        $('#wishlistLoginModal').modal('show');
    });

    // When the login form is submitted
    $('#loginFormWishlist').submit(function(e) {
        e.preventDefault(); // Prevent the form submission
        var username = $('#username-wishlist').val();
        var password = $('#passwd').val();

        // Your login validation logic here
        // If login is successful, set loggedIn to true
        loggedIn = true;

        if (loggedIn) {
            // User is logged in, send the wishlist to the server
            $.ajax({
        type: "POST",
        url: "save-wishlist.php",
        data: JSON.stringify({ wishlist: wishlistItems }), // Convert to JSON string
        contentType: "application/json", // Set the content type to JSON
        success: function(response) {
            console.log("Success:", response);
        // Redirect to the wishlist page
        window.location.href = 'get-wishlist-product.php';
    },
    error: function(error) {
        // Handle the error if saving the wishlist fails
        console.error("Error saving wishlist: " + error);
    }
});

        }
    });
});