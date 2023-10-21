How to solve invalid data format?

Hi Team
I am debugging my client side and back end, while doing so i am getting “0
:
{productId: 10, productName: ‘Golf T-Shirt’, productPrice: 200, productImage: ‘img/wishlist-img/SecondWishlist.jpg’, quantity: 1}
length
:
1
[[Prototype]]
:
Array(0)
(index):1188 Error adding item to the wishlist: Invalid data format”
How do i resolve this issue?
// back end
<?php
// Enable error reporting for debugging purposes
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
session_start();
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') {
// Get the raw JSON data from the request
$json = file_get_contents('php://input');
$wishlistData = json_decode($json, true);
if ($wishlistData !== null && is_array($wishlistData)) {
// Check if the wishlist key exists
if (isset($wishlistData['wishlist']) && is_array($wishlistData['wishlist'])) {
$wishlistItems = $wishlistData['wishlist'];
// Database connection parameters
$hostname = 'localhost';
$username = 'username';
$password = 'password';
$database = '***';
try {
// Create a PDO connection to the database
$pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$hostname;dbname=$database", $username, $password);
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
// You need to adapt this part to your database schema
// Assuming you have a 'wishlist' table with fields: id, user_id, product_id, product_name, product_price
// Here, we'll use prepared statements to insert wishlist items
$userId = 1; // Replace with your actual user_id retrieval logic
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO wishlist (user_id, product_id, product_name, product_image, product_price) VALUES (:user_id, :product_id, :product_name, :product_image, :product_price)");
$success = true;
foreach ($wishlistItems as $item) {
$productId = $item['product_id'];
$productName = $item['product_name'];
$productImage = $item['product_image'];
$productPrice = $item['product_price'];
// Bind parameters
$stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $userId, PDO::PARAM_INT);
$stmt->bindParam(':product_id', $productId, PDO::PARAM_INT);
$stmt->bindParam(':product_name', $productName, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindParam(':product_image', $productImage, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindParam(':product_price', $productPrice, PDO::PARAM_STR);
if (!$stmt->execute()) {
// Error occurred while adding the item to the database
$success = false;
break;
}
}
// Close the PDO connection
$stmt = null;
$pdo = null;
if ($success) {
// Return a success JSON response
$response = ['success' => true];
} else {
// Return a failure JSON response
$response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Error adding item to the database'];
}
header('Content-Type: application/json');
echo json_encode($response);
} catch (PDOException $e) {
// Handle any database connection or query errors
$response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Database error: ' . $e->getMessage()];
header('Content-Type: application/json');
echo json_encode($response);
}
} else {
// Handle invalid data format
$response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Invalid data format'];
header('Content-Type: application/json');
echo json_encode($response);
}
} else {
// Handle empty or invalid JSON data
$response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Invalid JSON data received'];
header('Content-Type: application/json');
echo json_encode($response);
}
}
?>
<script>
var loggedIn = false; // Initialize loggedIn as false by default
// Load wishlist items from session storage or initialize an empty array
var wishlistItems = JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem('wishlist')) || [];
$(document).ready(function() {
// Function to update the wishlist badge
function updateWishlistBadge() {
var totalQuantity = wishlistItems.reduce((acc, item) => acc + item.quantity, 0);
$('#wishlist-badge').text(totalQuantity);
}
$('.add-to-wishlist-btn').click(function() {
var productId = $(this).data('product-id');
var productName = $(this).data('product-name');
var productPrice = $(this).data('product-price');
var productImage = $(this).data('product-image');
// Construct the wishlist item
var wishlistItem = {
productId: productId,
productName: productName,
productPrice: productPrice,
productImage: productImage,
quantity: 1
};
console.log(wishlistItems);
// Check if the item is already in the wishlist
var existingItem = wishlistItems.find(item => item.productId === productId);
if (existingItem) {
// Item is already in the wishlist, increment its quantity
existingItem.quantity++;
} else {
// Item is not in the wishlist, add it
wishlistItems.push(wishlistItem);
}
updateWishlistBadge();
});
function addToWishlist(productId, productName, productPrice, productImage) {
$.ajax({
type: "POST",
url: "add-to-wishlist.php",
data: JSON.stringify({
productId: productId,
productName: productName,
productPrice: productPrice,
productImage: productImage
}),
contentType: "application/json",
success: function(response) {
if (response.success) {
// Item added to the wishlist, now update the client-side wishlist and badge
var existingItem = wishlistItems.find(item => item.productId === productId);
if (existingItem) {
existingItem.quantity++;
} else {
wishlistItems.push({
productId: productId,
productName: productName,
productPrice: productPrice,
productImage: productImage,
quantity: 1
});
}
updateWishlistBadge();
} else {
// Handle addition failure
console.error("Error adding item to the wishlist: " + response.message);
}
},
error: function(error) {
// Handle AJAX error
console.error("AJAX Error: " + JSON.stringify(error));
}
});
}
// Attach click event handler to add-to-wishlist buttons
$('.add-to-wishlist-btn').click(function() {
var productId = $(this).data('product-id');
var productName = $(this).data('product-name');
var productPrice = $(this).data('product-price');
var productImage = $(this).data('product-image');
// Add the item to the wishlist via the new function
addToWishlist(productId, productName, productPrice, productImage);
});
$('#wishlist-badge').click(function() {
// Show the login modal
$('#wishlistLoginModal').modal('show');
});
// When the login form is submitted
$('#loginFormWishlist').submit(function(e) {
e.preventDefault(); // Prevent the form submission
var username = $('#username-wishlist').val();
var password = $('#passwd').val();
// Your login validation logic here
// If login is successful, set loggedIn to true
loggedIn = true;
if (loggedIn) {
// User is logged in, send the wishlist to the server
$.ajax({
type: "POST",
url: "save-wishlist.php",
data: JSON.stringify({ wishlist: wishlistItems }), // Convert to JSON string
contentType: "application/json", // Set the content type to JSON
success: function(response) {
console.log("Success:", response);
// Redirect to the wishlist page
window.location.href = 'get-wishlist-product.php';
},
error: function(error) {
// Handle the error if saving the wishlist fails
console.error("Error saving wishlist: " + error);
}
});
}
});
});