How to solve invalid data format?

I am debugging my client side and back end, while doing so i am getting “0

:

{productId: 10, productName: ‘Golf T-Shirt’, productPrice: 200, productImage: ‘img/wishlist-img/SecondWishlist.jpg’, quantity: 1}

length

:

1

[[Prototype]]

:

Array(0)

(index):1188 Error adding item to the wishlist: Invalid data format”

How do i resolve this issue?

// back end

<?php // Enable error reporting for debugging purposes ini_set('display_errors', 1); ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1); error_reporting(E_ALL); session_start(); if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') { // Get the raw JSON data from the request $json = file_get_contents('php://input'); $wishlistData = json_decode($json, true); if ($wishlistData !== null && is_array($wishlistData)) { // Check if the wishlist key exists if (isset($wishlistData['wishlist']) && is_array($wishlistData['wishlist'])) { $wishlistItems = $wishlistData['wishlist']; // Database connection parameters $hostname = 'localhost'; $username = 'username'; $password = 'password'; $database = '***'; try { // Create a PDO connection to the database $pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$hostname;dbname=$database", $username, $password); $pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); // You need to adapt this part to your database schema // Assuming you have a 'wishlist' table with fields: id, user_id, product_id, product_name, product_price // Here, we'll use prepared statements to insert wishlist items $userId = 1; // Replace with your actual user_id retrieval logic $stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO wishlist (user_id, product_id, product_name, product_image, product_price) VALUES (:user_id, :product_id, :product_name, :product_image, :product_price)"); $success = true; foreach ($wishlistItems as $item) { $productId = $item['product_id']; $productName = $item['product_name']; $productImage = $item['product_image']; $productPrice = $item['product_price']; // Bind parameters $stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $userId, PDO::PARAM_INT); $stmt->bindParam(':product_id', $productId, PDO::PARAM_INT); $stmt->bindParam(':product_name', $productName, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':product_image', $productImage, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':product_price', $productPrice, PDO::PARAM_STR); if (!$stmt->execute()) { // Error occurred while adding the item to the database $success = false; break; } } // Close the PDO connection $stmt = null; $pdo = null; if ($success) { // Return a success JSON response $response = ['success' => true]; } else { // Return a failure JSON response $response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Error adding item to the database']; } header('Content-Type: application/json'); echo json_encode($response); } catch (PDOException $e) { // Handle any database connection or query errors $response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Database error: ' . $e->getMessage()]; header('Content-Type: application/json'); echo json_encode($response); } } else { // Handle invalid data format $response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Invalid data format']; header('Content-Type: application/json'); echo json_encode($response); } } else { // Handle empty or invalid JSON data $response = ['success' => false, 'message' => 'Invalid JSON data received']; header('Content-Type: application/json'); echo json_encode($response); } } ?>