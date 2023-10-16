Wishlist items when being fetch from the session display blank

Hi Team
I am adding an item fine from my wishlist, issue now i am unable to displaying these item from my wishlist when being logged in successful as an existing user. I need some help, i think i am missing some step on my below code;
// server side code
<?php
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('log_errors', 1);
ini_set('error_log', 'logs/roundcube/errors.log');
session_start();
if (isset($_POST['productId'])) {
$productId = $_POST['productId'];
// Replace with your database connection details
$host = 'localhost';
$dbname = 'estdb';
$username = 'root';
$password = '';
try {
$pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname;charset=utf8", $username, $password);
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
if (isset($_SESSION['user_id'])) {
// User is logged in
$userId = $_SESSION['user_id'];
// Check if the item already exists in the user's wishlist
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM wishlist WHERE user_id = ? AND product_id = ?");
$stmt->execute([$userId, $productId]);
$wishlistItem = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
var_dump($wishlistItem);
if ($wishlistItem) {
// Item already exists in the user's wishlist
echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'Item is already in the wishlist.']);
} else {
// Fetch product details from the database
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM products WHERE id = ?");
$stmt->execute([$productId]);
$product = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
if ($product) {
// Item doesn't exist in the user's wishlist, so add it
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO wishlist (user_id, product_id, product_name, product_image, product_price, quantity) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)");
$stmt->execute([$userId, $productId, $product['product_name'], $product['product_image'], $product['product_price'], 1]);
echo json_encode(['success' => true, 'message' => 'Item added to the wishlist.']);
} else {
echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'Product not found in the database.']);
}
}
} else {
// User is not logged in
// Save the item to the session wishlist
if (!isset($_SESSION['wishlist'])) {
$_SESSION['wishlist'] = array();
}
if (!in_array($productId, $_SESSION['wishlist'])) {
$_SESSION['wishlist'][] = $productId;
}
echo json_encode(['success' => true, 'message' => 'Item added to the wishlist.']);
}
} catch (PDOException $e) {
if ($e->getCode() === '23000') {
$error_message = 'An error occurred: ' . $e->getMessage();
error_log($error_message);
// Handle duplicate entry error
echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'Item is already in the wishlist.']);
} else {
echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'An error occurred: ' . $e->getMessage()]);
}
}
} elseif (isset($_POST['login'])) {
// This part of the code handles user login
// You should validate the user's login credentials here
$username = $_POST['username'];
$password = $_POST['password'];
// Perform user authentication here, check if the user exists in the database
// If the user is successfully authenticated, set their user ID in the session
// You should replace this with your own authentication logic
$_SESSION['user_id'] = 1; // Replace 1 with the actual user ID
// After successful login, fetch and return the user's wishlist items
if (isset($_SESSION['user_id'])) {
$userId = $_SESSION['user_id'];
// Fetch the user's wishlist items from the database
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM wishlist WHERE user_id = ?");
$stmt->execute([$userId]);
$wishlistItems = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
// Output the wishlist items as JSON for JavaScript to handle
echo json_encode($wishlistItems);
}
}
?>
// javascript code
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', async function() {
// Initialize wishlist count and items
let wishlistCount = 0;
let wishlistItems = [];
// Function to update the wishlist badge count
function updateWishlistBadge() {
document.getElementById("wishlist-badge").textContent = wishlistCount;
}
// Function to open the login modal
function openLoginModal() {
$('#wishlistLoginModal').modal("show");
}
// Function to display wishlist items
function displayWishlist(wishlistItems) {
console.log('Received wishlist items:', wishlistItems);
const wishlistTable = document.getElementById('wishlistTable').getElementsByTagName('tbody')[0];
wishlistTable.innerHTML = ''; // Clear existing items
wishlistItems.forEach((item) => {
console.log('Processing item:', item);
const row = wishlistTable.insertRow();
const cell1 = row.insertCell(0);
const cell2 = row.insertCell(1);
const cell3 = row.insertCell(2);
const cell4 = row.insertCell(3);
cell1.textContent = item.product_name; // Change this to match your data structure
cell2.innerHTML = `<img src="${item.product_image}" alt="${item.product_name}" class="img-thumbnail">`; // Change this to match your data structure
cell3.textContent = 'R' + item.product_price.toFixed(2); // Change this to match your data structure
cell4.textContent = item.quantity; // Change this to match your data structure
});
}
// Load wishlist items and count from the session when the page loads
wishlistItems = JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem('wishlistItems')) || [];
wishlistCount = parseInt(sessionStorage.getItem('wishlistCount')) || 0;
updateWishlistBadge();
// Listen for the "Add to Wishlist" button click
document.querySelectorAll(".add-to-wishlist-btn").forEach(button => {
button.addEventListener('click', async function() {
const productId = this.dataset.productId;
console.log("Product ID:", productId);
const productName = this.dataset.productName;
console.log("Product Name:", productName);
const productImage = this.dataset.productImage;
console.log("Product Image", productImage);
// Simulate adding an item to the wishlist
wishlistCount++;
updateWishlistBadge();
wishlistItems.push({ productId, productName, productImage });
// Store wishlist items and count in session
sessionStorage.setItem('wishlistItems', JSON.stringify(wishlistItems));
sessionStorage.setItem('wishlistCount', wishlistCount);
});
});
// Listen for the "Wishlist" badge click
document.getElementById("wishlist-badge").addEventListener('click', function() {
console.log("Wishlist badge clicked");
if (wishlistCount > 0) {
// Display the login modal
openLoginModal();
}
});
// When the user logs in successfully, call this function to display wishlist items
async function onLogin() {
if (wishlistCount > 0) {
fetchWishlistItems().then((wishlistItems) => {
console.log('Received wishlist items:', wishlistItems);
displayWishlist(wishlistItems);
});
}
}
// Function to fetch wishlist items from the server
// Function to fetch wishlist items from the server
async function fetchWishlistItems() {
try {
const response = await fetch('get-wishlist-items.php', {
method: 'GET',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
},
});
console.log('Fetch response:', response);
if (response.ok) {
const wishlistItems = await response.json();
console.log('Received wishlist items:', wishlistItems);
return wishlistItems;
} else {
console.error('Error fetching wishlist items:', response.status);
return [];
}
} catch (error) {
console.error('Error fetching wishlist items:', error);
return [];
}
}
});
this what is debugged from client side
Product ID: 10
index.html:1166 Product Name: Golf T-Shirt
index.html:1168 Product Image img/wishlist-img/SecondWishlist.jpg
index.html:1183 Wishlist badge clicked