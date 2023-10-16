Wishlist items when being fetch from the session display blank

I am adding an item fine from my wishlist, issue now i am unable to displaying these item from my wishlist when being logged in successful as an existing user. I need some help, i think i am missing some step on my below code;

// server side code
<?php

ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('log_errors', 1);
ini_set('error_log', 'logs/roundcube/errors.log'); 

session_start();

if (isset($_POST['productId'])) {
    $productId = $_POST['productId'];

    // Replace with your database connection details
    $host = 'localhost';
    $dbname = 'estdb';
    $username = 'root';
    $password = '';

    try {
        $pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname;charset=utf8", $username, $password);
        $pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);

        if (isset($_SESSION['user_id'])) {
            // User is logged in
            $userId = $_SESSION['user_id'];

            // Check if the item already exists in the user's wishlist
            $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM wishlist WHERE user_id = ? AND product_id = ?");
            $stmt->execute([$userId, $productId]);
            $wishlistItem = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
            var_dump($wishlistItem);

            if ($wishlistItem) {
                // Item already exists in the user's wishlist
                echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'Item is already in the wishlist.']);
            } else {
                // Fetch product details from the database
                $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM products WHERE id = ?");
                $stmt->execute([$productId]);
                $product = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

                if ($product) {
                    // Item doesn't exist in the user's wishlist, so add it
                    $stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO wishlist (user_id, product_id, product_name, product_image, product_price, quantity) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)");
                    $stmt->execute([$userId, $productId, $product['product_name'], $product['product_image'], $product['product_price'], 1]);

                    echo json_encode(['success' => true, 'message' => 'Item added to the wishlist.']);
                } else {
                    echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'Product not found in the database.']);
                }
            }
        } else {
            // User is not logged in
            // Save the item to the session wishlist
            if (!isset($_SESSION['wishlist'])) {
                $_SESSION['wishlist'] = array();
            }

            if (!in_array($productId, $_SESSION['wishlist'])) {
                $_SESSION['wishlist'][] = $productId;
            }

            echo json_encode(['success' => true, 'message' => 'Item added to the wishlist.']);
        }
    } catch (PDOException $e) {
        if ($e->getCode() === '23000') {
             $error_message = 'An error occurred: ' . $e->getMessage();
            
             error_log($error_message);
            // Handle duplicate entry error
            echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'Item is already in the wishlist.']);
        } else {
            echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'An error occurred: ' . $e->getMessage()]);
        }
    }
} elseif (isset($_POST['login'])) {
    // This part of the code handles user login
    // You should validate the user's login credentials here

    $username = $_POST['username'];
    $password = $_POST['password'];

    // Perform user authentication here, check if the user exists in the database

    // If the user is successfully authenticated, set their user ID in the session
    // You should replace this with your own authentication logic
    $_SESSION['user_id'] = 1; // Replace 1 with the actual user ID

    // After successful login, fetch and return the user's wishlist items
    if (isset($_SESSION['user_id'])) {
    $userId = $_SESSION['user_id'];

    // Fetch the user's wishlist items from the database
    $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM wishlist WHERE user_id = ?");
    $stmt->execute([$userId]);
    $wishlistItems = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

    // Output the wishlist items as JSON for JavaScript to handle
    echo json_encode($wishlistItems);
}
}
?>

// javascript code

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', async function() {
    // Initialize wishlist count and items
    let wishlistCount = 0;
    let wishlistItems = [];

    // Function to update the wishlist badge count
    function updateWishlistBadge() {
        document.getElementById("wishlist-badge").textContent = wishlistCount;
    }

    // Function to open the login modal
    function openLoginModal() {
        $('#wishlistLoginModal').modal("show");
    }

    // Function to display wishlist items
    function displayWishlist(wishlistItems) {
        console.log('Received wishlist items:', wishlistItems);
        const wishlistTable = document.getElementById('wishlistTable').getElementsByTagName('tbody')[0];
        wishlistTable.innerHTML = ''; // Clear existing items

        wishlistItems.forEach((item) => {
            console.log('Processing item:', item);
            const row = wishlistTable.insertRow();
            const cell1 = row.insertCell(0);
            const cell2 = row.insertCell(1);
            const cell3 = row.insertCell(2);
            const cell4 = row.insertCell(3);

            cell1.textContent = item.product_name; // Change this to match your data structure
            cell2.innerHTML = `<img src="${item.product_image}" alt="${item.product_name}" class="img-thumbnail">`; // Change this to match your data structure
            cell3.textContent = 'R' + item.product_price.toFixed(2); // Change this to match your data structure
            cell4.textContent = item.quantity; // Change this to match your data structure
        });
    }

    // Load wishlist items and count from the session when the page loads
    wishlistItems = JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem('wishlistItems')) || [];
    wishlistCount = parseInt(sessionStorage.getItem('wishlistCount')) || 0;
    updateWishlistBadge();

    // Listen for the "Add to Wishlist" button click
    document.querySelectorAll(".add-to-wishlist-btn").forEach(button => {
        button.addEventListener('click', async function() {
            const productId = this.dataset.productId;
            console.log("Product ID:", productId);
            const productName = this.dataset.productName;
            console.log("Product Name:", productName);
            const productImage = this.dataset.productImage;
            console.log("Product Image", productImage);

            // Simulate adding an item to the wishlist
            wishlistCount++;
            updateWishlistBadge();
            wishlistItems.push({ productId, productName, productImage });
            

            // Store wishlist items and count in session
            sessionStorage.setItem('wishlistItems', JSON.stringify(wishlistItems));
            sessionStorage.setItem('wishlistCount', wishlistCount);
        });
    });

    // Listen for the "Wishlist" badge click
    document.getElementById("wishlist-badge").addEventListener('click', function() {
        console.log("Wishlist badge clicked");
        if (wishlistCount > 0) {
            // Display the login modal
            openLoginModal();
        }
    });

    // When the user logs in successfully, call this function to display wishlist items
    async function onLogin() {
        if (wishlistCount > 0) {
            fetchWishlistItems().then((wishlistItems) => {
             console.log('Received wishlist items:', wishlistItems);
        displayWishlist(wishlistItems);
});
        }
    }

    // Function to fetch wishlist items from the server
    // Function to fetch wishlist items from the server
async function fetchWishlistItems() {
    try {
        const response = await fetch('get-wishlist-items.php', {
            method: 'GET',
            headers: {
                'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            },
        });
        console.log('Fetch response:', response);

        if (response.ok) {
            const wishlistItems = await response.json();
            console.log('Received wishlist items:', wishlistItems);
            return wishlistItems;
        } else {
            console.error('Error fetching wishlist items:', response.status);
            return [];
        }
    } catch (error) {
        console.error('Error fetching wishlist items:', error);
        return [];
    }
}

});

this what is debugged from client side
Product ID: 10
index.html:1166 Product Name: Golf T-Shirt
index.html:1168 Product Image img/wishlist-img/SecondWishlist.jpg
index.html:1183 Wishlist badge clicked