Wishlist items when being fetch from the session display blank

Hi Team

I am adding an item fine from my wishlist, issue now i am unable to displaying these item from my wishlist when being logged in successful as an existing user. I need some help, i think i am missing some step on my below code;

// server side code <?php ini_set('display_errors', 1); ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1); error_reporting(E_ALL); ini_set('log_errors', 1); ini_set('error_log', 'logs/roundcube/errors.log'); session_start(); if (isset($_POST['productId'])) { $productId = $_POST['productId']; // Replace with your database connection details $host = 'localhost'; $dbname = 'estdb'; $username = 'root'; $password = ''; try { $pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname;charset=utf8", $username, $password); $pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); if (isset($_SESSION['user_id'])) { // User is logged in $userId = $_SESSION['user_id']; // Check if the item already exists in the user's wishlist $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM wishlist WHERE user_id = ? AND product_id = ?"); $stmt->execute([$userId, $productId]); $wishlistItem = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); var_dump($wishlistItem); if ($wishlistItem) { // Item already exists in the user's wishlist echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'Item is already in the wishlist.']); } else { // Fetch product details from the database $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM products WHERE id = ?"); $stmt->execute([$productId]); $product = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); if ($product) { // Item doesn't exist in the user's wishlist, so add it $stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO wishlist (user_id, product_id, product_name, product_image, product_price, quantity) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)"); $stmt->execute([$userId, $productId, $product['product_name'], $product['product_image'], $product['product_price'], 1]); echo json_encode(['success' => true, 'message' => 'Item added to the wishlist.']); } else { echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'Product not found in the database.']); } } } else { // User is not logged in // Save the item to the session wishlist if (!isset($_SESSION['wishlist'])) { $_SESSION['wishlist'] = array(); } if (!in_array($productId, $_SESSION['wishlist'])) { $_SESSION['wishlist'][] = $productId; } echo json_encode(['success' => true, 'message' => 'Item added to the wishlist.']); } } catch (PDOException $e) { if ($e->getCode() === '23000') { $error_message = 'An error occurred: ' . $e->getMessage(); error_log($error_message); // Handle duplicate entry error echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'Item is already in the wishlist.']); } else { echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'An error occurred: ' . $e->getMessage()]); } } } elseif (isset($_POST['login'])) { // This part of the code handles user login // You should validate the user's login credentials here $username = $_POST['username']; $password = $_POST['password']; // Perform user authentication here, check if the user exists in the database // If the user is successfully authenticated, set their user ID in the session // You should replace this with your own authentication logic $_SESSION['user_id'] = 1; // Replace 1 with the actual user ID // After successful login, fetch and return the user's wishlist items if (isset($_SESSION['user_id'])) { $userId = $_SESSION['user_id']; // Fetch the user's wishlist items from the database $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM wishlist WHERE user_id = ?"); $stmt->execute([$userId]); $wishlistItems = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); // Output the wishlist items as JSON for JavaScript to handle echo json_encode($wishlistItems); } } ?>

// javascript code

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', async function() { // Initialize wishlist count and items let wishlistCount = 0; let wishlistItems = []; // Function to update the wishlist badge count function updateWishlistBadge() { document.getElementById("wishlist-badge").textContent = wishlistCount; } // Function to open the login modal function openLoginModal() { $('#wishlistLoginModal').modal("show"); } // Function to display wishlist items function displayWishlist(wishlistItems) { console.log('Received wishlist items:', wishlistItems); const wishlistTable = document.getElementById('wishlistTable').getElementsByTagName('tbody')[0]; wishlistTable.innerHTML = ''; // Clear existing items wishlistItems.forEach((item) => { console.log('Processing item:', item); const row = wishlistTable.insertRow(); const cell1 = row.insertCell(0); const cell2 = row.insertCell(1); const cell3 = row.insertCell(2); const cell4 = row.insertCell(3); cell1.textContent = item.product_name; // Change this to match your data structure cell2.innerHTML = `<img src="${item.product_image}" alt="${item.product_name}" class="img-thumbnail">`; // Change this to match your data structure cell3.textContent = 'R' + item.product_price.toFixed(2); // Change this to match your data structure cell4.textContent = item.quantity; // Change this to match your data structure }); } // Load wishlist items and count from the session when the page loads wishlistItems = JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem('wishlistItems')) || []; wishlistCount = parseInt(sessionStorage.getItem('wishlistCount')) || 0; updateWishlistBadge(); // Listen for the "Add to Wishlist" button click document.querySelectorAll(".add-to-wishlist-btn").forEach(button => { button.addEventListener('click', async function() { const productId = this.dataset.productId; console.log("Product ID:", productId); const productName = this.dataset.productName; console.log("Product Name:", productName); const productImage = this.dataset.productImage; console.log("Product Image", productImage); // Simulate adding an item to the wishlist wishlistCount++; updateWishlistBadge(); wishlistItems.push({ productId, productName, productImage }); // Store wishlist items and count in session sessionStorage.setItem('wishlistItems', JSON.stringify(wishlistItems)); sessionStorage.setItem('wishlistCount', wishlistCount); }); }); // Listen for the "Wishlist" badge click document.getElementById("wishlist-badge").addEventListener('click', function() { console.log("Wishlist badge clicked"); if (wishlistCount > 0) { // Display the login modal openLoginModal(); } }); // When the user logs in successfully, call this function to display wishlist items async function onLogin() { if (wishlistCount > 0) { fetchWishlistItems().then((wishlistItems) => { console.log('Received wishlist items:', wishlistItems); displayWishlist(wishlistItems); }); } } // Function to fetch wishlist items from the server // Function to fetch wishlist items from the server async function fetchWishlistItems() { try { const response = await fetch('get-wishlist-items.php', { method: 'GET', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, }); console.log('Fetch response:', response); if (response.ok) { const wishlistItems = await response.json(); console.log('Received wishlist items:', wishlistItems); return wishlistItems; } else { console.error('Error fetching wishlist items:', response.status); return []; } } catch (error) { console.error('Error fetching wishlist items:', error); return []; } } });

this what is debugged from client side

Product ID: 10

index.html:1166 Product Name: Golf T-Shirt

index.html:1168 Product Image img/wishlist-img/SecondWishlist.jpg

index.html:1183 Wishlist badge clicked