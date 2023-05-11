Failed to add item to the cart using jquery and php

Hi Team

I have cart has an image with price, desc and quantity also there is a button to add to cart. The problem i think is on my client side and php side, because when debugging i get the same error "success: Failed invalid request(php side) and client side “Failed to add to cart”. How can i fix this issue? please advice me so can amend the changes to my code.

// html code

<div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12 pb-1"> <div class="card product-item border-0 mb-4"> <div class="card-header product-img position-relative overflow-hidden bg-transparent border p-0"> <img class="img-fluid w-100" src="img/product-1.jpg" alt=""> </div> <div class="card-body border-left border-right text-center p-0 pt-4 pb-3"> <h6 class="text-truncate mb-3">Colorful Stylish Shirt 0</h6> <div class="d-flex justify-content-center"> <h6>R120.00</h6><h6 class="text-muted ml-2"><del>R120.00</del></h6> </div> </div> <div class="card-footer d-flex justify-content-between bg-light border"> <a href="#" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 view-details-btn" id="cart-0"><i class="fas fa-eye text-primary mr-1"></i>View Detail</a> <a href="#" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 add-to-cart-btn" id="cart-123"> <i class="fas fa-shopping-cart text-primary mr-1"></i>Add To Cart</a> </div> </div> </div>

// jquery code

$(document).ready(function() { $('.add-to-cart-btn').on('click', function(e) { e.preventDefault(); var itemId = $(this).attr('id').split('-')[1]; // Retrieve product information from the cart table based on the item ID var productInfo = { id: 123, name: "Product Name", price: 10.99, quantity: 1 }; // Send an AJAX request to update the cart in the database $.ajax({ url: 'update-cart.php', method: 'POST', data: productInfo, success: function(response) { // Handle the response from the server if (response.success) { // Update the cart badge count var cartBadge = $('.fa-shopping-cart + .badge'); var cartCount = parseInt(cartBadge.text()); cartBadge.text(cartCount + 1); } else { // Handle the error scenario alert('Failed to add item to the cart. Please try again.'); } }, error: function() { alert('An error occurred while processing your request. Please try again later.'); } }); }); });

// php code