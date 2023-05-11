Failed to add item to the cart using jquery and php

PHP
1

Hi Team

I have cart has an image with price, desc and quantity also there is a button to add to cart. The problem i think is on my client side and php side, because when debugging i get the same error "success: Failed invalid request(php side) and client side “Failed to add to cart”. How can i fix this issue? please advice me so can amend the changes to my code.

// html code

    <div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12 pb-1">
    <div class="card product-item border-0 mb-4">
        <div class="card-header product-img position-relative overflow-hidden bg-transparent border p-0">
            <img class="img-fluid w-100" src="img/product-1.jpg" alt="">
        </div>
        <div class="card-body border-left border-right text-center p-0 pt-4 pb-3">
            <h6 class="text-truncate mb-3">Colorful Stylish Shirt 0</h6>
            <div class="d-flex justify-content-center">
                <h6>R120.00</h6><h6 class="text-muted ml-2"><del>R120.00</del></h6>
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="card-footer d-flex justify-content-between bg-light border">
            <a href="#" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 view-details-btn" id="cart-0"><i class="fas fa-eye text-primary mr-1"></i>View Detail</a>
            <a href="#" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 add-to-cart-btn" id="cart-123">
            <i class="fas fa-shopping-cart text-primary mr-1"></i>Add To Cart</a>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

// jquery code

$(document).ready(function() {
  $('.add-to-cart-btn').on('click', function(e) {
    e.preventDefault();

    var itemId = $(this).attr('id').split('-')[1];

    // Retrieve product information from the cart table based on the item ID
      var productInfo = {
      id: 123,
      name: "Product Name",
      price: 10.99,
      quantity: 1
  };


    // Send an AJAX request to update the cart in the database
    $.ajax({
      url: 'update-cart.php',
      method: 'POST',
      data: productInfo,
      success: function(response) {
        // Handle the response from the server
        if (response.success) {
          // Update the cart badge count
          var cartBadge = $('.fa-shopping-cart + .badge');
          var cartCount = parseInt(cartBadge.text());
          cartBadge.text(cartCount + 1);
        } else {
          // Handle the error scenario
          alert('Failed to add item to the cart. Please try again.');
        }
      },
      error: function() {
        alert('An error occurred while processing your request. Please try again later.');
      }
    });
  });
});

// php code

<?php

// Check if the AJAX parameter is present
if (isset($_SERVER['HTTP_X_REQUESTED_WITH']) && strtolower($_SERVER['HTTP_X_REQUESTED_WITH']) === 'xmlhttprequest') {
    // Proceed with the AJAX request

    // Database connection details
    $host = 'localhost';
    $dbname = 'ecommerce_store';
    $username = 'root';
    $password = '';

    // Retrieve the product information from the AJAX request
    if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST' && isset($_POST['id']) && isset($_POST['name']) && isset($_POST['price']) && isset($_POST['quantity'])) {
        $id = $_POST['id'];
        $name = $_POST['name'];
        $price = $_POST['price'];
        $quantity = $_POST['quantity'];

        try {
            // Connect to the database
            $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname", $username, $password);
            $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);

            // Update the cart item with the new quantity or perform other operations
            // Example: Update the quantity in the cart table
            $stmt = $conn->prepare("UPDATE cart SET quantity = :quantity WHERE id = :itemId");
            $stmt->bindParam(':quantity', $quantity);
            $stmt->bindParam(':itemId', $id);
            $stmt->execute();

            // Return a success response
            $response = ['success' => true];
            echo json_encode($response);
            exit; // Stop executing further code
        } catch (PDOException $e) {
            // Return an error response
            $response = ['success' => false, 'error' => $e->getMessage()];
            echo json_encode($response);
            exit; // Stop executing further code
        }
    }
}

// Return an error response for direct access or invalid requests
$response = ['success' => false, 'error' => 'Invalid request'];
echo json_encode($response);
?>