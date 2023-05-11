Failed to add item to the cart using jquery and php

Hi Team
I have cart has an image with price, desc and quantity also there is a button to add to cart. The problem i think is on my client side and php side, because when debugging i get the same error "success: Failed invalid request(php side) and client side “Failed to add to cart”. How can i fix this issue? please advice me so can amend the changes to my code.
// html code
<div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12 pb-1">
<div class="card product-item border-0 mb-4">
<div class="card-header product-img position-relative overflow-hidden bg-transparent border p-0">
<img class="img-fluid w-100" src="img/product-1.jpg" alt="">
</div>
<div class="card-body border-left border-right text-center p-0 pt-4 pb-3">
<h6 class="text-truncate mb-3">Colorful Stylish Shirt 0</h6>
<div class="d-flex justify-content-center">
<h6>R120.00</h6><h6 class="text-muted ml-2"><del>R120.00</del></h6>
</div>
</div>
<div class="card-footer d-flex justify-content-between bg-light border">
<a href="#" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 view-details-btn" id="cart-0"><i class="fas fa-eye text-primary mr-1"></i>View Detail</a>
<a href="#" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 add-to-cart-btn" id="cart-123">
<i class="fas fa-shopping-cart text-primary mr-1"></i>Add To Cart</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
// jquery code
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.add-to-cart-btn').on('click', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var itemId = $(this).attr('id').split('-')[1];
// Retrieve product information from the cart table based on the item ID
var productInfo = {
id: 123,
name: "Product Name",
price: 10.99,
quantity: 1
};
// Send an AJAX request to update the cart in the database
$.ajax({
url: 'update-cart.php',
method: 'POST',
data: productInfo,
success: function(response) {
// Handle the response from the server
if (response.success) {
// Update the cart badge count
var cartBadge = $('.fa-shopping-cart + .badge');
var cartCount = parseInt(cartBadge.text());
cartBadge.text(cartCount + 1);
} else {
// Handle the error scenario
alert('Failed to add item to the cart. Please try again.');
}
},
error: function() {
alert('An error occurred while processing your request. Please try again later.');
}
});
});
});
// php code
<?php
// Check if the AJAX parameter is present
if (isset($_SERVER['HTTP_X_REQUESTED_WITH']) && strtolower($_SERVER['HTTP_X_REQUESTED_WITH']) === 'xmlhttprequest') {
// Proceed with the AJAX request
// Database connection details
$host = 'localhost';
$dbname = 'ecommerce_store';
$username = 'root';
$password = '';
// Retrieve the product information from the AJAX request
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST' && isset($_POST['id']) && isset($_POST['name']) && isset($_POST['price']) && isset($_POST['quantity'])) {
$id = $_POST['id'];
$name = $_POST['name'];
$price = $_POST['price'];
$quantity = $_POST['quantity'];
try {
// Connect to the database
$conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname", $username, $password);
$conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
// Update the cart item with the new quantity or perform other operations
// Example: Update the quantity in the cart table
$stmt = $conn->prepare("UPDATE cart SET quantity = :quantity WHERE id = :itemId");
$stmt->bindParam(':quantity', $quantity);
$stmt->bindParam(':itemId', $id);
$stmt->execute();
// Return a success response
$response = ['success' => true];
echo json_encode($response);
exit; // Stop executing further code
} catch (PDOException $e) {
// Return an error response
$response = ['success' => false, 'error' => $e->getMessage()];
echo json_encode($response);
exit; // Stop executing further code
}
}
}
// Return an error response for direct access or invalid requests
$response = ['success' => false, 'error' => 'Invalid request'];
echo json_encode($response);
?>