How to solve invalid json data using jquery and php on shopping cart

Hi Team
I am trying to add to cart using jquery calls ajax call to update-cart.php, the server side receives invalid json data with 200 status. While js on console.log receives failed to fetch data(view if cart is added once on the shopping cart badge) and failed to update. How can i solve this issue?
// jquery code
**/
$(document).ready(function() {
// Fetch and display the cart
fetchCart();
// Add event listener to the “Add To Cart” button
$(‘.add-to-cart-btn’).click(function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var productId = $(this).attr(‘id’).split(‘-’)[1];
addToCart(productId);
});
// Update the cart on quantity change
$(‘.cart-quantity’).change(function() {
var productId = $(this).attr(‘data-productId’);
var quantity = $(this).val();
updateCart(productId, quantity);
});
// Fetch the cart from the server
function fetchCart() {
$.ajax({
url: ‘fetch-cart.php’,
type: ‘GET’,
dataType: ‘json’,
success: function(response) {
if (response && response.success) {
renderCart(response.cart);
} else {
console.error(‘Failed to fetch cart’);
}
},
error: function() {
console.error(‘Failed to fetch cart’);
}
});
}
// Render the cart on the page
function renderCart(cart) {
var cartItems = ‘’;
var totalQuantity = 0;
var totalPrice = 0;
$.each(cart, function(index, item) { var rowTotal = item.price * item.quantity; cartItems += ` <tr> <td>${item.product_name}</td> <td>${item.price}</td> <td> <input type="number" class="cart-quantity" data-productId="${item.id}" value="${item.quantity}" min="1"> </td> <td>${rowTotal}</td> </tr> `; totalQuantity += parseInt(item.quantity); totalPrice += rowTotal; }); // Update the cart badge $('.badge123').text(totalQuantity); // Update the cart table body $('#cart-table tbody').html(cartItems); // Update the total quantity and price $('#total-quantity').text(totalQuantity); $('#total-price').text(totalPrice);
}
// Add a product to the cart
function addToCart(productId) {
$.ajax({
url: ‘update-cart.php’,
type: ‘POST’,
dataType: ‘json’,
data: { id: productId, quantity: 1 },
success: function(response) {
if (response && response.success) {
fetchCart();
console.log(‘Cart updated’);
} else {
console.error(‘Failed to update cart’);
}
},
error: function() {
console.error(‘Failed to update cart’);
}
});
}
// Update the quantity of a product in the cart
function updateCart(productId, quantity) {
$.ajax({
url: ‘update-cart.php’,
type: ‘POST’,
dataType: ‘json’,
data: { id: productId, quantity: quantity },
success: function(response) {
if (response && response.success) {
fetchCart();
console.log(‘Cart updated’);
} else {
console.error(‘Failed to update cart’);
}
},
error: function() {
console.error(‘Failed to update cart’);
}
});
}
});
// html code
Colorful Stylish Shirt 0
R120.00
R120.00
<div class="col-lg-3 col-6 text-right"> <a href="#" class="btn border"> <i class="fas fa-shopping-cart text-primary"></i> <span class="badge badge123">0</span> </a> </div>
// php code<?php // Include your dbconn.php file that contains the PDO connection $dsn = 'mysql:host=localhost;dbname=ecommerce_store'; $username = 'root'; $password = ''; try { // Create a new PDO instance $pdo = new PDO($dsn, $username, $password); // Set the error mode to exception $pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); // Retrieve the JSON data from the request $data = json_decode(file_get_contents('php://input'), true); // Perform the necessary operations to update the cart in the database if (is_array($data)) { foreach ($data as $item) { $id = $item['id']; $quantity = $item['quantity']; // Update the cart item quantity in the database $stmt = $pdo->prepare("UPDATE cart SET quantity = :quantity WHERE id = :id"); $stmt->bindParam(':quantity', $quantity); $stmt->bindParam(':id', $id); $stmt->execute(); } // Return a success response $response = ['success' => true]; echo json_encode($response); } else { // Return an error response if the JSON data is invalid $response = ['error' => 'Invalid JSON data']; echo json_encode($response); } } catch (PDOException $e) { // Return an error response if there's a database connection issue $response = ['error' => 'Database connection error: ' . $e->getMessage()]; echo json_encode($response); } ?>