How to solve invalid json data using jquery and php on shopping cart

Hi Team

I am trying to add to cart using jquery calls ajax call to update-cart.php, the server side receives invalid json data with 200 status. While js on console.log receives failed to fetch data(view if cart is added once on the shopping cart badge) and failed to update. How can i solve this issue?

// jquery code

**/

$(document).ready(function() {

// Fetch and display the cart

fetchCart();

// Add event listener to the “Add To Cart” button

$(‘.add-to-cart-btn’).click(function(e) {

e.preventDefault();

var productId = $(this).attr(‘id’).split(‘-’)[1];

addToCart(productId);

});

// Update the cart on quantity change

$(‘.cart-quantity’).change(function() {

var productId = $(this).attr(‘data-productId’);

var quantity = $(this).val();

updateCart(productId, quantity);

});

// Fetch the cart from the server

function fetchCart() {

$.ajax({

url: ‘fetch-cart.php’,

type: ‘GET’,

dataType: ‘json’,

success: function(response) {

if (response && response.success) {

renderCart(response.cart);

} else {

console.error(‘Failed to fetch cart’);

}

},

error: function() {

console.error(‘Failed to fetch cart’);

}

});

}

// Render the cart on the page

function renderCart(cart) {

var cartItems = ‘’;

var totalQuantity = 0;

var totalPrice = 0;

$.each(cart, function(index, item) { var rowTotal = item.price * item.quantity; cartItems += ` <tr> <td>${item.product_name}</td> <td>${item.price}</td> <td> <input type="number" class="cart-quantity" data-productId="${item.id}" value="${item.quantity}" min="1"> </td> <td>${rowTotal}</td> </tr> `; totalQuantity += parseInt(item.quantity); totalPrice += rowTotal; }); // Update the cart badge $('.badge123').text(totalQuantity); // Update the cart table body $('#cart-table tbody').html(cartItems); // Update the total quantity and price $('#total-quantity').text(totalQuantity); $('#total-price').text(totalPrice);

}

// Add a product to the cart

function addToCart(productId) {

$.ajax({

url: ‘update-cart.php’,

type: ‘POST’,

dataType: ‘json’,

data: { id: productId, quantity: 1 },

success: function(response) {

if (response && response.success) {

fetchCart();

console.log(‘Cart updated’);

} else {

console.error(‘Failed to update cart’);

}

},

error: function() {

console.error(‘Failed to update cart’);

}

});

}

// Update the quantity of a product in the cart

function updateCart(productId, quantity) {

$.ajax({

url: ‘update-cart.php’,

type: ‘POST’,

dataType: ‘json’,

data: { id: productId, quantity: quantity },

success: function(response) {

if (response && response.success) {

fetchCart();

console.log(‘Cart updated’);

} else {

console.error(‘Failed to update cart’);

}

},

error: function() {

console.error(‘Failed to update cart’);

}

});

}

});