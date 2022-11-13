How to slide down wall on page load, then slide up wall on button click

Currently the transition for when the wall closes and opens is exactly the same.

Is there a way to set 2 different transitions, one for when the wall goes down, and one for when the wall goes up?

Is there a way for this to be improved?

code https://jsfiddle.net/0sfng5ow/

.video-one { top: -101%; /* for testing: fast */ transition: all 10s ease-in 0s; transition-delay: 1s; } .video-one.closed { top: 0%; }

let videoOne = document.querySelector('.video-one') requestAnimationFrame(() => { // should be a frame while it's not closed for transition to work videoOne.classList.toggle('closed', true) })

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const curtain = openCurtain(cover); videoOne.classList.toggle('closed', false) showVideo(curtain); cover.dispatchEvent(new Event("afterClick")); }

How the code works is, on page load the wall comes down, then on button click the wall goes up.

My Improved Version: https://jsfiddle.net/6g25h9au/3/

This allows me to set 2 different transitions.

.video-one { top: -101%; /* for testing: fast */ transition: all 10s ease-in 0s; transition-delay: 1s; } .video-one.slide { top: 0%; } .curtain.slide .video-one { transition-delay: 3s; transform: translateY(calc(-100% - 1px)); }

let videoOne = document.querySelector('.video-one') requestAnimationFrame(() => { // should be a frame while it's not closed for transition to work videoOne.classList.add("slide"); })