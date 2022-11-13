How to slide down wall on page load, then slide up wall on button click

HTML & CSS
#1

Currently the transition for when the wall closes and opens is exactly the same.

Is there a way to set 2 different transitions, one for when the wall goes down, and one for when the wall goes up?

Is there a way for this to be improved?

code https://jsfiddle.net/0sfng5ow/

.video-one {
  top: -101%;
  /* for testing: fast */
  transition: all 10s ease-in 0s;
  transition-delay: 1s;
}

.video-one.closed {
  top: 0%;
}

let videoOne = document.querySelector('.video-one')
requestAnimationFrame(() => {
  // should be a frame while it's not closed for transition to work
  videoOne.classList.toggle('closed', true)
})

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
    videoOne.classList.toggle('closed', false)
    showVideo(curtain);
    cover.dispatchEvent(new Event("afterClick"));
  }

How the code works is, on page load the wall comes down, then on button click the wall goes up.

My Improved Version: https://jsfiddle.net/6g25h9au/3/

This allows me to set 2 different transitions.

.video-one {
  top: -101%;
  /* for testing: fast */
  transition: all 10s ease-in 0s;
  transition-delay: 1s;
}

.video-one.slide {
  top: 0%;
}

.curtain.slide .video-one {
  transition-delay: 3s;
  transform: translateY(calc(-100% - 1px));
}

let videoOne = document.querySelector('.video-one')
requestAnimationFrame(() => {
  // should be a frame while it's not closed for transition to work
  videoOne.classList.add("slide");
})

.video-one {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  top: 0;
  background: repeating-linear-gradient( calc(var(--angle1) * 1deg), #ffffff00 0, #ffffff00 var(--wide), #ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px), #0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px), #ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px)), repeating-linear-gradient( calc(calc(var(--angle2) + 90) * 1deg), #ffffff00 0, #ffffff00 var(--wide), #ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px), #0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px), #ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px));
  background-color: #222;
  border-bottom: 2px solid red;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  z-index: 0;
}

.video-one::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  top: 0;
  background: url("https://via.placeholder.com/264x264");
  background-position: center;
  background-size: 41.25% 73.33%;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
#2

You seem to have made that miles harder than it needs to be.

You could just have a normal keyframe animation on load. No need for requestanimation or extra classes when you start.

Then just add the slide class when the play is clicked and run a different keyframe.

#3

Can you show me how this is done please?

I seem to always make things more difficult than they need to be.