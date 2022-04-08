Have curtain open on its own on page load

HTML & CSS
#1

All I am doing here is making an example of the curtain openning up on its own on page load.

How would I do that? https://jsfiddle.net/3cwqxonr/

I do not believe javascript is needed for this.

.curtain {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  border: 3px solid red;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  border-radius: 25px;
  overflow: hidden;
  background: transparent;
}

.panel-left,
.panel-right {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
  top: 0%;
  transition: all 8s ease;
  /*transition-delay: 300ms;* fade is in place/
  /*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: center;*/
  overflow: hidden;
}

.panel-left {
  left: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}

.panel-right {
  right: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: 0 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

.panel-right::before {
  left: -100%;
}

.curtain.slide .panel-left {
  /* transform: translateX(-100%);*/
  transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}

/*.panel-left::before {
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}*/

.curtain.slide .panel-right {
  /*transform: translateX(100%);*/
  transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
}