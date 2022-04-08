Have curtain open on its own on page load

All I am doing here is making an example of the curtain openning up on its own on page load.
How would I do that? https://jsfiddle.net/3cwqxonr/
I do not believe javascript is needed for this.
.curtain {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
border: 3px solid red;
box-sizing: border-box;
border-radius: 25px;
overflow: hidden;
background: transparent;
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 50%;
top: 0%;
transition: all 8s ease;
/*transition-delay: 300ms;* fade is in place/
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.panel-right {
right: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
.panel-right::before {
left: -100%;
}
.curtain.slide .panel-left {
/* transform: translateX(-100%);*/
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
/*.panel-left::before {
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}*/
.curtain.slide .panel-right {
/*transform: translateX(100%);*/
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
}