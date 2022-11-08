Clicking on the play button should fade orange into another color

This is what I have, I’m confused on how that would be set up.

This doesn’t seem correct because, the orange change to blue on click happens too slow.

https://jsfiddle.net/ug5bcv2r/4/

.video-one {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  top: 0;
  transition: all 8s ease-in 0s;
  transition-delay: 1s;
  background: orange;
  background-position: 0 0;
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  z-index: 1;
  animation: fadeInImage 2s ease-in 2s forwards;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeInImage {
  to {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.slide .video-one {
  background: blue;
  background-position: 0 0;
  animation: fadeInImage2 1ms ease 0s forwards;
  opacity: 1;
}

@keyframes fadeInImage2 {
  to {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}