How to set up AI?

Hi there,

This is probably a very broad question, but what is needed to start up an AI tool? I would like to play around with creating something like ChatGPT (obviously not that complex) - but something where users can ask a question and get a generated response. Or maybe a nickname generator.

How Would I go about doing this? My background is web/graphic design with some development so would be needing baby-steps with something like this! Is there a library or something I plug in to a website?

Any suggestions would be helpful