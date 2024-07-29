I made an open source AI app search engine built with Next.js and Supabase

Hey SitePoint community! I’m excited to share a project I’ve been working on that might interest web developers and AI enthusiasts alike. It’s called AskAITools, an open-source search engine for AI applications.

The Problem

As developers, we’re always on the lookout for tools to streamline our workflow. With the AI boom, there’s been an explosion of AI-powered tools. But finding the right one? That’s become a challenge in itself.

The Solution: AskAITools

After exploring nearly 200 AI directory sites (yes, really!), I decided to build my own search engine. Here’s what makes AskAITools unique:

Massive Index: Over 10,000 AI applications indexed Smart Search: Combines keyword and semantic search Data-Driven: Shows metrics like monthly visits and interaction rates Clean UI: No ads, just pure functionality

Tech Stack

For the web devs curious about the under-the-hood stuff:

Frontend : Next.js

: Next.js Styling : Tailwind CSS

: Tailwind CSS Backend : Supabase (PostgreSQL)

: Supabase (PostgreSQL) Search : Keyword: PostgreSQL Full-Text Search Semantic: pgvector extension

: Embeddings: OpenAI’s text-embedding-3 model

The Secret Sauce: Hybrid Search Architecture

AskAITools uses a combination of:

Traditional keyword search for precise matching Vector-based semantic search for context understanding Custom fusion algorithms to balance relevance and popularity

Open Source Goodness

The core functionality is open-source! You can find it here: AskAITools Community Edition

Feel free to use it as a base for:

Building your own specialized search engines

Creating internal document search systems

Experimenting with search algorithms

Try It Out

You can check out the live version at https://askaitools.ai

Looking for Feedback

As this is an MVP, there’s still a lot to improve. I’d love to hear your thoughts:

What features would you like to see?

Any bugs or issues you’ve noticed?

How could it be more useful for web developers?

Your input is invaluable in shaping the future of this tool. Let’s make discovering AI tools easier for everyone in our community!

Happy coding, and looking forward to your feedback!