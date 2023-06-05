Can some guide me with AI Chat Bots and How we can use to start our Coding Journey

What I do is test the code out that the AI gave spit out and if it is wrong I simply reply back saying it’s wrong. However, I first look at the code to see if it looks right (Good way to see if you are actually learning the language) and if I spot something that looks really off. I simply reply back say that can’t be right. When it comes to writing secure code it’s still best to get another human to look at it rather than AI as the AI doesn’t always use the latest coding practices or that security knowledge of the code is in its database isn’t there yet. You can still ask to spit out the secure code, but I still would have a human look at it. Even with regular code it sometimes goes off in a tangent and that is why forums like these are still very valuable to use.