Best way to integrate GenAI features in B2C mobile app?

Hi everyone,

I am trying to find information on a very specific kind of usage for mobile applications.

You may have heard of the following ones:

-General chats: Chaton, ChatBox, Ask AI, Chat & Ask AI, Chat Nova, etc.

-Image GenAI: Face Dance, Wonder AI, Remini, etc.

Most of those apps are basically improved version of the most popular GenAI solutions. Like to call them “ChatGPT on steroid” or “Dall-E on steroid”.

There are different sources of information saying that some of those apps are essentially relying on existing technologies like GPT3.5 or 4 (for the general chats) or largely popular model such as Stable diffusion (for the Image GenAI).

Still, something bothers me: If those apps were just “wrappers” of existing commercial GenAI models, the cost of just calling a commercial API would probably be gigantic considering the high amount of users & the time they spend on apps.

Would anyone here have experience in creating similar B2C solutions that might extensively rely on commercial GenAI API such as the GPT one? I’d like to better understand the rational of using a commercial API rather than self hosting a model like Llama 2 - 3. I assume there are plenty of parameters to considers, the cost but also the technical complexity, time to go to market, operational constraints, etc.

Cheers