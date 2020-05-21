How to prevent column total Count from display on component.html?

I have field total count I need to prevent total Count from display on component.html
I already do it but not working if you can tell me how to do that ?
I display data dynamically on header column and body data with angular 7
I try using filter function below but not working
this._displayreport.GetReportDetailsPaging(this.searchData).subscribe((data: any[]) => {
this.reportdetailslist = data;
this.headerCols = Object.keys(data[0]);
this.contentBody=data.filter(item =>item != data[0].totalCount);
});
}
}
<thead>
<tr>
<th >
<ng-container *ngIf="coln != 'totalCount'">
{{coln}}
</ng-container>
</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr *ngFor="let rep of contentBody">
<td *ngFor="let coln of headerCols">
<span>
{{rep[coln]}}
</span>
</td>
</tr>
<tbody>
data object represent following data as any
companyName: “Innovasic, Inc.”
done: “0”
notImpacted: “0”
notificationDate: “2009-11-12”
offilneURL: “https://source.z2data.com/2019/1/13/8/55/47/351/662203977/21527_SPCN.PDF”
onlineURL: “N/A”
pending: “3”
reportDate: “2020-05-07”
revisionID: “272299243”
teamName: “MFG”
totalCount: 79