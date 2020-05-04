How to display dynamic data and dynamic header on angular 7

How to handle component.html headers and data in case of data and header columns changed every time ?
I work on angular app give it report id then it returned different result depend on report id
so may be if i pass reportid =1 it display
FinancialId FinancialName FinancialDate
1 cash 12/01/2020
if I pass reportid=2 then it display
InventoryId InventoryName InventoryQty InventoryPrice
1 Stor1 10 50
then it return data different and column headers different based on report id
so How to display this data dynamically on html component .
service.ts
export class DisplayreportService
{
constructor(private http : HttpClient) { }
GetReportDetailsByReportId(id : string){ return this.http.get<any>('http://localhost:61265/api/report/Getreportdetails/id=' + id) .map(res=>res); } }
on reportdetails.component.ts
reportdetailslist: any[]; constructor(private router: ActivatedRoute, private _displayreport: DisplayreportService) { }
ngOnInit()
{
const paramIndex = window.location.href.indexOf('id=');
if (paramIndex > 0) { let param = window.location.href.substring(paramIndex);
let param1 = param.split('&')[0];
let param2 = param.substr(param.indexOf('=') + 1); this._displayreport.GetReportDetailsByReportId(param2).subscribe((data: any[]) => { this.reportdetailslist = data; });
How to show data on component.html below
<div>
<table class="table table-hover" >
<thead>
<tr>
<th>
i dont know table header returned
</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr *ngFor="let rep of reportdetailslist">
idont know columns returned
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>