How to apply red color font to specific column for dynamic data?

I work on angular 7 app I need to apply red color font to specific column

but i dont know how to do that ?

I show data dynamically meaning no fixed column or data and code below working without any issue

my main thing i need is if column name=‘onlineurl’ make font color to red

my code as below data source on ts as below :

this._displayreport.GetReportDetailsPaging(this.searchData).subscribe((data: any[]) => { this.reportdetailslist = data; this.headerCols = Object.keys(data[0]); data.forEach((item) =>{ let values = Object.keys(item).map((key)=> item[key]).filter(item =>item != data[0].totalCount) this.contentBody.push(values); }); });

to get header without data i do as below :

<thead style="width: max-content"> <tr> <th *ngFor="let coln of headerCols"> <ng-container *ngIf="coln != 'totalCount'"> {{coln}} </ng-container> </th> </tr> </tr> </thead>

to get content data without header i do