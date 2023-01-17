Select rows, add amounts and display the total in angular

Hello.
I need that when selecting several rows of a table in angular, it adds the amounts and shows them to me in the html.
I have managed to add the amounts after selecting the rows and pressing a button.
I need it to add the amounts as I select the rows (not when I press a button) and show it to me in a div in the html.
Can somebody help me?
This is what I have so far.
My html:
<tbody>
<tr *ngFor="let item of articulos; index as i" (click)="sumarCantidad(i)">
<td>{{item.articulo}}</td>
<td>{{item.cantidad}}</td>
<td>{{item.recogida}}</td>
</tr>
<br>
<button (click)="total()">CANTIDAD</button>
</tbody>
My ts:
export class EntryOrderLinesComponent implements OnInit {
selected: any;
articulos = ;
constructor(private datosService: DatosService, private fb: FormBuilder) {
this.articulos = [
{
articulo: ‘385/65X22.5 HANKOOK AH51 160K (3003836)’,
cantidad: ‘94’,
recogida: ‘0’,
},
{
articulo: ‘385/65X22.5 HANKOOK TH31 164K (3003309)’,
cantidad: ‘60’,
recogida: ‘0’,
},
];
this.selected = [];
}
sumarCantidad(i: number) {
const valor = this.articulos[i].cantidad;
this.articulos[i].cantidad = +valor;
this.selected.push(this.articulos[i]);
}
total() {
const total = this.selected.map((valor) => valor.cantidad);
console.log(
total.reduce((acumulado, valorActual) => acumulado + valorActual, 0)
);
}
Thank you