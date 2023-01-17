Select rows, add amounts and display the total in angular

Hello.

I need that when selecting several rows of a table in angular, it adds the amounts and shows them to me in the html.

I have managed to add the amounts after selecting the rows and pressing a button.

I need it to add the amounts as I select the rows (not when I press a button) and show it to me in a div in the html.

Can somebody help me?

This is what I have so far.

My html:

<tbody> <tr *ngFor="let item of articulos; index as i" (click)="sumarCantidad(i)"> <td>{{item.articulo}}</td> <td>{{item.cantidad}}</td> <td>{{item.recogida}}</td> </tr> <br> <button (click)="total()">CANTIDAD</button> </tbody>

My ts:

export class EntryOrderLinesComponent implements OnInit {

selected: any;

articulos = ;

constructor(private datosService: DatosService, private fb: FormBuilder) {

this.articulos = [

{

articulo: ‘385/65X22.5 HANKOOK AH51 160K (3003836)’,

cantidad: ‘94’,

recogida: ‘0’,

},

{

articulo: ‘385/65X22.5 HANKOOK TH31 164K (3003309)’,

cantidad: ‘60’,

recogida: ‘0’,

},

];

this.selected = [];

}

sumarCantidad(i: number) {

const valor = this.articulos[i].cantidad;

this.articulos[i].cantidad = +valor;

this.selected.push(this.articulos[i]);

}

total() {

const total = this.selected.map((valor) => valor.cantidad);

console.log(

total.reduce((acumulado, valorActual) => acumulado + valorActual, 0)

);

}

Thank you