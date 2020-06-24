How to identify unused CSS code

Hi from 3pm working too late York UK

OK its clear ive got a CSS file with a tonne of un used code I want to clean it up but am newvous about breaking the site! So when looking at my css file:

https://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/css/style.css iI tried to follow a tutorial https://web.dev/remove-unused-code to identify unused CSS code but I couldnt replicate it

Some css looks like total garbage eg:

Line 36175 -

.slick-prev:before {

Ã content: "ÃƒÆ’†â€™Ãƒâ…

So i just need a tool suggestion to weed out the junk & speed up my site

Thanks in advance,

David